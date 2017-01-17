Chelsea Handler On Why She's Leading The Women's March At Sundance

Chelsea Handler will be leading a women’s march from the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Ut. this weekend ― and in a new guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, she wrote exactly why. “There is a groundswell of passion and conviction rising among women and men,” she wrote. “We have an opportunity right now to stand together and use our voices to fight for the very rights women fought for and won years ago.” Handler cites recently announced GOP plans of defunding Planned Parenthood and dismantling the Affordable Care Act as reasons that everyone ― not just women ― should be marching. “Gentlemen, if you think it’s no big deal that Republicans want to defund a major nationwide health clinic like Planned Parenthood that operates 650 health centers,” she wrote. “Did you happen to know that Planned Parenthood provides colon, prostate and testicular cancer screenings, vasectomies, male infertility screening and STD testing and treatment to men? Planned Parenthood is for the guys, too.” Her column also serves as call to action for her colleagues within the creative community ― she asks them to join her marching not just in Park City but in one of the hundreds of sister marches across the country. “Please join me in marching forward and in making progress,” she wrote. “By exercising our constitutional rights, we will fight for the future of an America that treats women and men with real respect and respects the privacy of a woman’s body.” And, being Chelsea Handler, she ends her column with a hilarious call to action for Republicans: “And to Republicans who are ready to repeal laws and defund institutions that ensure crucial care for men and women…go get some treatment for your vaginitis at Planned Parenthood.” Head over to The Hollywood Reporter to read Handler’s column.