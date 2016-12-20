Christmas-Themed Dudeoir Shoot Will Heat Your Holidays Right Up

The big guy’s back. Dudeoir model Joshua Varozza ― you may recognize him from previous cowboy-themed and merman-themed photoshoots ― is taking the holiday season by storm with a new, sexy-as-ever shoot. The bail bondsman-turned-model recently posed for a Christmas-themed dudeoir photo shoot in partnership with MeUndies. The shoot is a great reminder that fireplaces aren’t the only things that can heat up your holidays; Varozza can do it, too. Varozza and photograph Tami Bears make a calendar with images from every dudeoir shoot they do. “All proceeds go to our local veterans group Wheelers for the Wounded of CA,” Bears told The Huffington Post in August. “It’s an amazing local group supporting veterans and our love for our beautiful area we live in.” And this holiday-themed shoot is no exception ― all proceeds from this calendar will also go to Wheelers for the Wounded. “We never expected the world to take notice like this and the photos went totally viral,” Varozza and Bears told HuffPost. “We were just two small-town friends looking to make people smile.” Mission accomplished. Scroll below to see the rest of Varozza’s and Bears’ holiday-themed shoot. Tami Bears Tami Bears Tami Bears Tami Bears Tami Bears To buy a calendar, head over to Bears’ photography website. Related… Merman Will Swim Right Into Your Heart In Ocean-Themed Dudeoir Shoot The Dudeoir Photo Shoot To End All Dudeoir Photo Shoots This Husband's Cowboy-Themed 'Dudeoir' Shoot Is Perfectly NSFW

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx