Here's What We Did On Inauguration Day

Instead of watching President Donald Trump be sworn in on Friday, HuffPost Women and Bustle, in partnership with Bold, put together a non-partisan Inauguration Day event in D.C. Watch Us Run was a day of action, laughter, planning ― and a few silly photos. The event was filled with great discussions about resilience, solidarity and sisterhood. Speakers included humanitarian and actor Ashley Judd, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore, comedian and author Phoebe Robinson, actor and author Amber Tamblyn, Mother of the Movement Lucy McBath and more. Throughout the day, panelists discussed how to grassroots organize, how to run for political office and the responsibility artists and the media have in the time of Trump. One highlight of the day came during Moore's keynote speech when the filmmaker laid out his blueprint for resisting what he sees as the negative policy implications of the Trump presidency. "I want every one of us to commit ― starting today if you can, but certainly starting on Monday ― that you make a part of your daily routine to call Congress," Moore urged. "Individually you all have to take a stand… We are now in the Trump era," he said. "You're going to have to put some serious thought into putting yourself on the line." Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post Actress Ashley Judd speaks during a Huffington Post/Bustle event called "Watch Us Run" at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2016. Another highlight came during Judd's one-on-one chat with Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-Calif.). Judd ― a three-time rape survivor ― gave voice to thousands of women across the country who have been impacted by Trump’s rise by sharing her personal story of being re-triggered by Trump’s election. “It’s not OK,” Judd said. “For me, it’s not about the wall, it’s not about any of that stuff. It’s about, you voted for a pussy grabber. You voted for someone who calls his wife a piece of ass, whose daughter is his favorite sex symbol. It really boils down, to me, to the sexual assault and misogyny piece.” Scroll below to see more of what we were up to on Inauguration Day. Then join us in action. Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: (L-R) Emma Gray, Amber Tamblyn, Erin Darke, Jackie Cruz, Phoebe Robinson and Sophia Wallace speak during a Huffington Post/Bustle event called “Watch Us Run” at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2016. 