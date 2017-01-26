Jennifer Grey Wore The Most Perfect T-Shirt To The Women's March

In these dark times, we need to hold onto the little moments of joy. And the t-shirt that actress Jennifer Grey, arguably best known for her starring role in “Dirty Dancing,” wore to the LA Women’s March is nothing short of pure joy. Anyone who has seen the movie “Dirty Dancing” knows the iconic line, “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” Grey, who plays Baby in the 1987 film, put a twist on the line and made a shirt that read, “Nobody puts pussy in a corner.” Pure. Brilliance. #JenniferGrey wins for best shirt!! #WomensMarchLA A photo posted by Lance Bass (@lancebass) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:22pm PST Apparently Lance Bass was a big fan, because he posted a photo of himself with Grey on Instagram, writing “#JenniferGrey wins for best shirt!!” We wholeheartedly agree.