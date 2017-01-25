Jersey Women Confront Politician For Sexist Women's March Comment

While an estimated 2.6 million marched around the world on Saturday, a handful of men opted to avoid the march and, instead, make sexist comments about the women who participated. Atlantic County freeholder John Carman was one of those men. On Sunday morning, he wrote a now-deleted Facebook post asking if the march would be over in time for women to cook dinner ― and some of his New Jersey constituents had a hilarious and powerful response. Several dozen women confronted Carman at a freeholder meeting on Tuesday, according to the Inquirer. They reportedly presented him with boxes of macaroni and cheese, take-out menus, and a copy of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s We Should All Be Feminists, while publicly condemning his comments. Women are lined up out the door of freeholder meeting featuring Jersey GOP pol who made FB comments on women. pic.twitter.com/s2TkKMSnR7— Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) January 24, 2017 "I found it very offensive," said Jennifer Toland of Northfield, of Freeholder John Carman's comments about women. pic.twitter.com/BN1M1CQeu8— Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) January 24, 2017 Freeholder John Carmen listening to women criticizing his comments. pic.twitter.com/0ihiXvz64Y— Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) January 24, 2017 Carman apparently missed the point entirely, and refused to apologize for the joke. Several community members even applauded him for “taking his lumps” from so many people. “I am, and I always have been, a supporter of women,” he said, before defending his comments as “just a joke.” This prompted many of the women who’d come to confront him to simply get up and walk out. Women walk out of meeting after freeholder declines to apologize, praises own relatives for not being easily offended. pic.twitter.com/KEcGVJGYRH— Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) January 24, 2017 Head over to the Philly Inquirer to read more about the meeting here.