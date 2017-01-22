Living In A Tiny Town Didn't Stop These People From Starting Women's Marches

While millions of urban Women’s March demonstrators showed there’s strength in numbers on Saturday, small-town America proved there’s also strength in taking a stand no matter how many people are by your side. Sister marches to the Women’s March on Washington sprung up in every nook and cranny across the U.S. this weekend, even in cities home to fewer than 10,000 people. In some of those tiny towns, local residents estimate around half its citizens marched. Two professors, the University of Connecticut’s Jeremy Pressman and the University of Denver’s Erica Chenoweth, have been collecting data on Saturday’s marches and so far have counted more than 500 gatherings across the country. Singer-songwriter Carole King held down the fort in Stanley, Idaho, which has a population of around 60 people. She tweeted that half the town joined in its Women’s March. Half the town of Stanley, Idaho (pop. 63) came out in a snowstorm to march in peace & solidarity w/ men, women, & children on 7 continents. pic.twitter.com/tLPCognu2t— Carole King (@Carole_King) January 22, 2017 As many as 700 marchers gathered in Carbondale, Colorado, a town of about 6,500 people, and formed a mile-long line of people. Trina Ortega Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy said his hometown of Telluride, Colorado, saw about half its 2,300-person town come out to march. My tiny hometown of Telluride did a Women's March & over 1,000 people showed up and marched in the snow. 50% of the population. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/uCa2iD6JCK— Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) January 22, 2017 In Twisp, Washington (population: 940), Pressman and Chenoweth documented about 800 marchers ― more than 80 percent of the town. @CovertAnonymous Twisp WA – Methow Valley Women's March #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/zmLDGsvaJ5— Christy (@svizzerams) January 22, 2017 In Longville, Minnesota, a town of about 150 people, retired librarian Michelle Barton prepared for a solo march. “My hope was that some people might join me,” she told Minnesota Public Radio. “I have a very active imagination, so my worst-case scenario was people driving by and taking potshots at me.” Instead, more than 60 others joined her. Mom attended #WomensMarch in Longville, MN. Turnout of 66 people in a town with a population of 156 https://t.co/7elATstD0I pic.twitter.com/g3yY3yxfnn— Alina Burks (@AlinaChloeB) January 21, 2017 Ten people came together in Adak, Alaska, a town of about 326. In Adak, Alaska, the westernmost city in the US, people and snowpeople rallied in solidarity with #WomensMarch!#RESISTANCE is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/sl5oEvkrVa— John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) January 22, 2017 In Kodiak, Alaska, a town of about 6,400 people, local residents say 320 marchers rallied in the snow. @djpressman please count our over 320 marchers in snowy Kodiak, Alaska #WomensMarch #WomensMarchAK #womensmarchkodiak pc Judy Heller pic.twitter.com/vDduAA8adW— Anne Oliver (@anneinkodiak) January 22, 2017 In Alpine, Texas (population: 6,000), nearly 100 Women’s March demonstrators hiked up a hill, a reporter tweeted. #WomensMarch in Alpine, Texas. Almost 100 people hiked 1.5 miles up Hancock Hill in the cold, wind and rain. pic.twitter.com/X2zwtx5Qmd— Sarah M. Vasquez (@sarahmvasquez) January 21, 2017 In Avalon, California, a city of around 3,800 people on Catalina Island, 44 marchers assembled. @djpressman we were small mighty – 44 people in Avalon, CA – some not in photograph. #CatalinaIsland #WomensMarch may we be added? pic.twitter.com/506h7L4mm1— Lisa Lavelle (@lisakate111) January 22, 2017 Around 2,000 marchers congregated in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, which has a population of 8,300. Inspiring & heartening to see the huge crowds & energy of thousands in Doylestown, mobilized for action! #RiseUp #HearOurVoice #letsgo pic.twitter.com/eKCm5vQIgj— Kathy Boockvar (@KathyBoockvar) January 22, 2017 Moab, Utah, a town of around 5,100 people, witnessed around 200 marchers. #WomensMarch: 200+ women and men march in rural #Moab #Utah. pic.twitter.com/lR7R6aSFqt— Meghan M. Hicks (@MeghanHicks) January 21, 2017 In Saxapahaw, North Carolina, home to about 1,600 people, around 80 marchers assembled. Small is beautiful: my tiny hamlet of Saxapahaw, NC pic.twitter.com/Pzz7MxAiR6— Joshua Humphreys (@_Josh_Humphreys) January 21, 2017 In Sitka, Alaska, which is home to just over 9,000 people, Pressman and Chenoweth documented around 700 marchers. Just finished. Estimates to 700 people marching in Sitka. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/La0ZZ0oKtC— Mark D (@northpacific) January 22, 2017 And in Black Mountain, North Carolina, home to just over 8,000 people, more than 600 showed up to march, resident Kris Kramer told The Huffington Post. After our march in Black Mountain NC! @womensmarch @moveon #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/F8KWApkidc— ICH in Asheville (@ikykeepsup) January 21, 2017