Samantha Bee Tweets Amazing One-Liner About Her Abortion Coverage

When Samantha Bee learned that a recent report had determined her political satire show covered abortion rights more than network news did, she responded as only she could. Media Matters found that during the first 11 months of 2016, the weekly “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” devoted more than twice as much time to the subject as the major networks’ nightly news programs. Thank you @FullFrontalSamB! https://t.co/FHpFYfhKSa pic.twitter.com/Vb4Uxc2qXE— NARAL Pro-Choice CA (@ProChoiceCA) January 5, 2017 And here’s Bee hilariously retweeting the chart on Thursday. No one goes further up your vagina. https://t.co/vwrw2REuqV— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 5, 2017

