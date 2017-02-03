Swedish Politicians Troll Trump Administration While Signing Climate Change Law

Swedish Climate Minister Isabella Lövin posted a striking photo on her Facebook account on Friday. The image shows Lövin signing a law that will require the government to be tougher on fossil fuel usage, with the ultimate goal of phasing out fossil fuels by 2045. And in the photo, Lövin is surrounded by seven other women. Look familiar? In his third day in office on January 23, President Donald Trump didn’t just sign an anti-abortion executive order ― he signed it surrounded by a group of men. (It certainly was not the first image of its kind in U.S. history, but it was quite striking.) Bloomberg via Getty Images Ugh. Shortly after the image of President Trump circulated, French feminist group “52,” created their own parody image of would-be President Hillary Clinton signing legislation about men’s reproductive rights surrounded by other women. “Breaking News,” the caption of their image reads. “Ejaculation for anything other than procreation is now forbidden in the U.S.” The photo Lövin posted is equally as entertaining ― and totally real.