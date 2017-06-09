The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets Of The Week newsletter here. one of the best parts about being an adult is realising that you do not have to spend time with people you do not want to spend time with— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) June 5, 2017 Blocked like six people for not reading properly, I am a stone cold animal today.— Emily Andras (@emtothea) June 5, 2017 I don't know what it is about a bad haircut and no sunlight that makes people good at building computers, but I'm going to find out.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) June 5, 2017 My guy friends: dude check out this hilarious YouTube vid

My girl friends: the patriarchy has murdered my soul as well as this entire earth— Ash (@adult_mom) June 3, 2017 how it feels to log off twitter in 2017 pic.twitter.com/PsGAAPI7GN— Ziwe (@ziwe) June 5, 2017 I guess it could be the vodka or my mood but I'm pretty sure the ice cream truck on my block is playing "Tubular Bells" from The Exorcist.— Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) June 6, 2017 Can you sue your period for coming when you have a photoshoot?— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) June 6, 2017 about me: clingy. kind of disappointing. too quiet or too loud. loves really hard. forgives too easily. tired all the time.— isabel (@lSABABE) June 6, 2017 the only time i feel free is when my iphone battery dies— Erica (@SCbchbum) June 6, 2017 Sorry I can't come to your thing I don't know how to people— Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) June 7, 2017 me when i make a joke about wanting to die and then realise that im not on the Internet and i can't casually mention death irl pic.twitter.com/JhVB5lEpxh— indie (@COCONUTOILBAE) June 2, 2017 OH: "I was born in 1995."

"Don't ever say that out loud again."— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) June 7, 2017 I heard they're already working on a female reboot of the Comey hearing.— Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) June 8, 2017 Really wish I still wrote about boyfriends on the Internet so I could refer to them as Ofemily.— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) June 8, 2017 my greatest hope is that yara shahidi and malia obama become roommates at harvard & then run for office together ~15 yrs after graduation— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) June 7, 2017 Person: "We should catch up!"

Me: "Sure! What about Thursday?"

*never hear from that person ever again*

Me: "I guess they hate Thursdays."— Allison Raskin (@AllisonRaskin) June 7, 2017 me, watching the basketball pic.twitter.com/YytByKWDJA— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) June 8, 2017 my internet went out for a minute and i felt like it was trying to protect me, but then it came back on— Emily Gould (@EmilyGould) June 8, 2017 if trump were a popular mean girl, this is the point at which his squad members are like "actually my mom said i have to go home right NOW."— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) June 8, 2017 brb, googling every single person i admire to find out just how much more successful than me they were at my age— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) June 8, 2017