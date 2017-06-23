The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets Of The Week newsletter here. Why don't boys have good pics on IG so when you're showing your girls a pic u don't have to do the 'better irl' disclaimer— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) June 18, 2017 i can't tell if it's the rosè or bey giving birth to twins but say yes to the dress UK is making me emotional rn— Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) June 18, 2017 when you're depressed but you still want to encourage your friends pic.twitter.com/mdeRuQGPVI— Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) June 17, 2017 Ugh, So Sorry I'm Just Getting Your Text Now!!!, an essay series, by me— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) June 19, 2017 DID U KNO: the Handmaid's Tale is an adaptation of Mike Pence— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) June 19, 2017 Every one of the new Ken Dolls is a different bartender who has ignored me— Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 21, 2017 This is why I'm not on Tinder. pic.twitter.com/nnD6x7FNiO— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) June 21, 2017 "do you follow smash mouth on twitter"

— me, flirting— Julia Bush (@jabush) June 20, 2017 I assume meditation developed because scream-singing in your car hadn't been invented yet.— maura quint (@behindyourback) June 21, 2017 The best vegan actor is Joaquinoa Phoenix.— Yael (@elle91) June 23, 2017 I experience an unhealthy amount of rage when an actor on TV orders food at a restaurant and then never actually eats it.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) June 20, 2017 [enter password]

SuperMan

[password not strong enough]

WonderWoman— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) June 20, 2017 kicking off the summer with some jazzy yet breathable cotton tops and an existential crisis :)— Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) June 23, 2017 I Ate My Food Too Quickly and Now My Stomach Hurts: A Memoir— Ashley Alman (@ashleyalman) June 22, 2017 Now that I have a fidget spinner I don't need anyone or anything. I have found peace.— Allison Raskin (@AllisonRaskin) June 23, 2017 Going to start carrying around my own piece of chalk so I can write SHITTY—> next to kids' bad sidewalk art.— Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) June 23, 2017 I've never related to a vending machine more in my life pic.twitter.com/xxQCNhlz5I— Barbara Palvin (@BraPalvin19) June 21, 2017 it is not Millennial Pink. it is Puppy Belly Pink, and i will not hear otherwise— Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) June 20, 2017 The only way I can get excited at a baby shower is if I pretend that instead of babies, everyone is talking about burritos— Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) June 22, 2017 What if Elliot had left a trail of tiny Reese Witherspoons instead of Reese's Pieces for E.T.

There are things I should be doing right now.— erin whitehead (@girlwithatail) June 20, 2017