The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

live w the abandon of a Movie Teen who says "dont fall in love w me" after 12 seconds of polite conversation— Julia Bush (@jabush) December 20, 2016 Just wrote the sequel to Riding in Cars With Boys. It's called Yelling In Cars with Lesbians— Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) December 20, 2016 Donald Trump is such a Russian toy that I'm starting to wonder if inside of him is a series of progressively smaller white nationalists— Kate Willett (@katewillett) December 16, 2016 my fav hobby is befriending random girls on the street based on a shared love of makeup or a shared hatred of Donald Trump— farwz (@farwzz) December 21, 2016 *reads note left on her counter*

"I'm breaking up with you. Your too nitpicky."

"You're," she whispered.— Erica (@SCbchbum) December 21, 2016 I just want to fall in love with a funny bearded man who later reveals he's secretly rich and I get points because I didn't know.— Lauren Chanel Allen (@MichelleHux) December 20, 2016 I don't think I realized how much this year has changed me until just now when someone offered me chocolate and I said no.— shauna (@goldengateblond) December 19, 2016 me @ men pic.twitter.com/uYgeYXaGLw— Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) December 18, 2016 Failed area woman fails to acknowledge her many failings.— Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) December 20, 2016 Positive post-election things:

Loving SNL again.

Crying in public is fine.

Not sleeping means more time for sighing.

Marching = cardio.— Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) December 18, 2016 Funds are low this year, so the Chex Mix I'm bringing to my office Christmas party is just birdseed and expired birth control pills.— Arielle (@jewfacekilla) December 20, 2016 I sure to do watch a lot of Food Network for someone who just spent three minutes trying to push down the handle of an unplugged toaster.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) December 20, 2016 Can't decide what to get my dog for Christmas. Would she prefer a whole chicken skeleton, or her own feet? Tough to say.— Shalyah Evans (@ShalyahEvans) December 20, 2016 The amount I think putting an exclamation mark at the end of a text will fix everything is honestly adorably stupid— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) December 21, 2016 "Either something is happening to your face or you're putting your makeup on wrong." -My Mom— Allison Raskin (@AllisonRaskin) December 20, 2016 "Santa Baby" is actually my favorite Christmas song about wanting to fuck Santa Claus— Michelle Markowitz (@michmarkowitz) December 21, 2016 They say no musicians will play Trump's inauguration. Not true. I offered to play my rape whistle the entire time but no one's called back.— the war on bethmas (@bourgeoisalien) December 21, 2016 I wish I had half as much going on as the people in prescription-drug commercials.— Naomi (@Blacktress) December 14, 2016 Life is a slow process of having your favorite names ruined by meeting the people who have them.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) December 21, 2016 me to myself: let's try to keep the conversation light & fun

me 5 minutes later: i have too much empathy & it makes me want to die a lot— J. Jennifer Espinoza (@sadqueer4life) December 21, 2016

