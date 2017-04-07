The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets Of The Week newsletter here. How to celebrate Equal Pay Day:

1. Tickle a man's nose with a feather.

2. While he's distracted, steal 23% of his salary.— Kashana (@kashanacauley) April 4, 2017 My therapist wants me to have a hobby. Like screaming into the void isn't a hobby?— Nina Bargiel (@slackmistress) April 5, 2017 I like how celery has dental floss built right in.— Marta Effing Ketchup (@MartaEffing) April 1, 2017 Next time @pepsi do one where Kendall Jenner marches to Montgomery but the cops don't bludgeon her bc she's white & has a refreshing @pepsi— Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) April 4, 2017 OTHER JOB OPENINGS FOR STEVE BANNON:

1) a before model for face cream

2) seven or more of the symptoms of a hernia

3) the concept of regret— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) April 6, 2017 Being a parent is the greatest thing ever besides sleeping in, day drinking, and free time.— Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) April 2, 2017 this black woman is all of us pic.twitter.com/4dB98jZGqa— Ziwe (@ziwe) April 5, 2017 I bet whenever Samuel L. Jackson types an "M" his phone automatically says "motherfucker"— Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) April 6, 2017 I tell people I went to Georgetown because no one can prove that I didn't.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) April 6, 2017 If the key to weight loss was "eat right OR exercise" then I might be on board, but to do both–sorry that's just asking too much— Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) April 2, 2017 If you don't at least have a onesome tonight then you are squandering your pre-apocalypse time.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 7, 2017 My addiction to slow moving reptiles tortoise family apart.— Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) April 6, 2017 Wore the same pair of sweatpants to work three days in a row because there's no reason a cry for help can't be comfortable— Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) April 7, 2017 I guess causing the apocalypse is one way not to have historians view your presidency poorly— Jaime Lutz (@jaime_lutz) April 7, 2017 Insurance company: We need you to fax us the paperwork.

Me: Sure. Let me jump in my DeLorean and drive back to 1987.— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) April 6, 2017 There are only 2 traffic lights between my home & work yet I still manage to fit in a selfie and road rage everyday.— she's unfiltered (@MommaUnfiltered) April 6, 2017 A friend just had another baby. I just had another piece of lasagna. Pretty big day for both us, I guess.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) April 5, 2017 "Nobody puts Spicey in the corner," says Spicer, to himself, as he sits in the corner. pic.twitter.com/AQDOiSDRud— Olivia Messer (@OliviaMesser) April 7, 2017 I've thrown away more avocados than I've ever eaten.— heather lou* (@heatherlou_) April 6, 2017 Take something you were going to throw away. Now spend a bunch of money to make it something else.

-crafts— Mary (@AnniemuMary) April 6, 2017