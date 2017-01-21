There Were Some Seriously Amazing Signs At The Women's Marches

People really brought their protest sign A-game to the women’s marches around the world on Saturday. Some famous faces also took time to share their favorite signs, including Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards and former senior adviser to President Barack Obama David Axelrod: My favorite homemade sign amid the crowd in DC, carried by a silver-haired woman: "Now You've Pissed Off Grandma!"— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 21, 2017 There were too many incredible signs to share them all, but here are a few of the best: mondoshawan/Instagram Chicago, Illinois tamarindopodcast/Instagram Washington DC bertbelgian/Instagram New York City jazzyramen/Instagram Indianapolis Indiana Tuesday Barnes Washington DC robertwtaylor/Instagram New York City normalheller/Instagram Washington, D.C. madjohnchick/Instagram Washington, D.C. Kim Bellware/The Huffington Post Chicago Illinois mstoripix/Instagram Los Angeles, California frangod/Instagram London, England foxycloth/Instagram Vancouver, Canada JOSHUA LOTT via Getty Images Protesters display their signs in Washington, DC, during the Womens March on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of people flooded US cities Saturday in a day of women’s rights protests to mark President Donald Trump’s first full day in office. / AFP / Joshua LOTT (Photo credit should read JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images) carolrowbo/Instagram Washington, D.C. deannazandt/Instagram Washington, D.C.