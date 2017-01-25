Thousands Marched On Utah State Capitol Calling For Women's Equality

A little snow didn’t stop thousands of Utah residents from marching on Salt Lake City’s state capitol building this past Monday to protest for women’s equality. More than 6,000 people flooded the capitol, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. The march was organized to call for equal rights for women, the LGBTQ community, people of color and religious minorities. The protest took place just two days after an estimated 2.6 million worldwide marched in solidarity with American women, because it was the first day of business for Utah’s part-time legislature. Some marchers said they had just arrived home from the Women’s March on Washington in D.C.; they were exhausted and some were even getting sick, but that didn’t stop them from showing up on Monday. Men make up an overwhelming majority of Utah’s state legislature and many marchers told the Tribune they don’t trust their state government to make the right decisions for women. “You know what else I’m sick and tired of?” event organizer Kate Kelly told the Tribune. “I’m sick and tired of men making laws about our bodies and our choices and our lives without consulting us.” Other marchers said they were fearful of President Trump and the discriminatory policies he’s said he’ll put in place. “With Trump being inaugurated, there’s a lot of fear for women’s rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ, Muslims,” marcher Megan Stevens said. “We’re afraid that our voices aren’t going to be heard and our rights will be given away.” As Noor Ul-Hassan, a spokesperson for Utah Women Unite, told the Tribune: “We will come together even if those men don’t want us to. When you think we don’t have a voice, remember that we raised our voices here.” Scroll below to see some tweets with video and photos from the Utah Women’s March on the State Capitol. shot #utahwomensmarch for @slcphotostudios. incredible.

full album:https://t.co/m9NUcQZ0vB @womensmarch #utahwomenunite #womensmarch #utah pic.twitter.com/R9kC3Ox85X— brokeback millo (@AnnalisaMillo) January 24, 2017 #utahwomenunite pic.twitter.com/DUcpC4X1Tk— Chris Webber (@Froggie007) January 24, 2017 #ICYMI: #UTLEG, if it was hard to hear, this was why. 5,000+ make some NOISE at the Utah State Capitol. #UtahWomenUnite #utahwomensmarch pic.twitter.com/NWVyVvML1V— KUTV 2News (@KUTV2News) January 24, 2017 6,000+ people rally at the #WomensMarch at the #Utah State Capitol: https://t.co/JeKY2m62Fu @fox13 #utpol pic.twitter.com/sONPJ9AGnt— Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) January 24, 2017 This is what democracy looks like! #UtahWomenUnite #WomensMarch #MondayMarch pic.twitter.com/eh4DI4covi— Melissa Batka Thomas (@MBatkaThomas) January 23, 2017 @utahcapitol #UtahWomenUnite #utahwomensmarch pic.twitter.com/EvWtzdCvYL— Martha Black Zapata (@MarthaBlackZap1) January 24, 2017 #UtahWomenUnite #utahwomensmarch pic.twitter.com/Sd0sF8iC9O— Martha Black Zapata (@MarthaBlackZap1) January 24, 2017 You can't get equal pay if you're not at work….call me crazy…. #UtahWomensMarch#UtahWomenUnite pic.twitter.com/q6JNHRkuEj— Kadee Taylor (@KadeeeTaylor) January 24, 2017 Amazing energy at the Utah Capitol today. #utahwomenunite pic.twitter.com/j6c1nsKdbt— Chris Webber (@Froggie007) January 24, 2017