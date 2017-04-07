ANC will not support call for secret ballot

South Africa’s embattled president Jacob Zuma has been backed by a major decision-making body within the ruling ANC.Zuma’s ruling party, the African National Congress, has an absolute majority in parliament, but the opposition expects numerous ruling MPs to break the party discipline and vote conscientiously. But Zuma, also one of the six, has the support of two other members and influential groups in the ANC, sources say.”We can only hope the former deputy minister will have the courage and energy to fight on against “state capture”, its shadow finance minister David Maynier said, referring to accusations against the Guptas which they have rejected.Gordhan’s dismissal – and replacement by a Zuma loyalist – led the ratings agency Standard & Poor’s to downgrade South Africa’s government debt to junk status.The Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ has scheduled a debate on the Motion of No Confidence in President Jacob Zuma on 18 April.The reshuffle also strengthened calls for Zuma to resign, with several senior ANC figures criticising Gordhan’s removal.Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who was the energy minister, and ex-Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas resigned as members of parliament, effective March 31, the National Assembly said in emailed statements.Gordhan was replaced by Home affairs minister, Malusi Gigaba after a month-long battle with Zuma over government spending.Gordhan had campaigned for budget discipline and against corruption, but Zuma’s allies have accused Gordhan of thwarting the president’s desire to enact radical policies to tackle racial inequality.The president could in theory be ousted by the ANC recalling him, or after losing a vote of no confidence in parliament. Similar bids have failed to muster the needed votes to oust Zuma in the past.South Africa’s leading financial paper Business Day called the downgrade “a black day for the country“. Zuma has denied any inappropriate influence on his selections, and the Guptas deny wrongdoing.The ANC meanwhile called for calm ahead of protest marches planned for Friday, saying it was concerned about eventual violence. The party retains a large majority in parliament, and Zuma has easily survived previous confidence votes.Mantashe’s remarks come amid divisions in the ruling party.In a bid to reassure markets, Zuma said he expected the addition of “many young ministers” to “add renewed energy into cabinet and the executive”.