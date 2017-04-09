Anne Hathaway didn’t recognize her butt

Whatever it is, their roles in Colossal are sure to be a departure from it. So I won’t ask you to watch the trailer or tell you the plot. You’ve probably seen them.Advertisement

FROM COINAGE: Could You Afford to Go to the Oscars? That it’s nearly certainly going to end up in my Top Ten for the year and that you should just go out and see it right now… and just leave it at that.

Gloria (Anne Hathaway) is an out-of-work girl who, after getting kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, is forced to leave her life in NY and move back to her hometown.

There she meets up with Oscar (Jason Sudeikis), a childhood friend now running a bar, where, of course, she becomes a regular.

After a night of binge-drinking, a hungover Gloria wakes up to learn that a huge Godzilla-style monster has spontaneously appeared overnight and attacked the city of Seoul, South Korea. “We have to do it one beat at a time, ‘” she explained to Entertainment Tonight, before passing on the advice that those in charge of a pregnant person shouldn’t worry too much.

Vigalondo’s smaller-scale characters evince plenty of humanity, from misguided actions to bad behavior.

Perhaps that’s a sign that the tide is turning in public opinion about her.

While the image only showed the back of Jonathan’s head, Hathaway revealed that she instantly felt regret for publicly sharing the snap.

To say more would risk spoiling the primary pleasure of “Colossal”: watching Vigalondo juggle his outlandish premise with twists both realistic and implausible. “I’m not ready for people’s comments”, the model said.

“[Like] the main character, I’m from a small town in the north but I live in Madrid, and at some point in my life, if I had to go back to my town, that would mean failure”.

“I’m trying to say this as politely as possible”, he added.

The idea for Colossal sounds exactly that: “colossal”.

Though the Colossal star wanted to keep the celebration low-key, she did what just about every mom these days when it comes time to plan a party: She logged onto Pinterest.

Here we have a movie where, honestly, the review I’d prefer to give would be telling you that Colossal is terrific. You have to destroy it… but King Kong has a true nature as a character.

Advertisement

“Colossal”, meanwhile, conjures some nifty effects considering it was made for $5 million – not much by industry standards, however sizable the budget might have seemed to a cult filmmaker from Spain.