As Queen Elizabeth II's Health Declines, Why Does The United Kingdom Still Have A Monarchy?

In the United Kingdom and around the world, Queen Elizabeth II’s health has been cause for a good deal of speculation in recent weeks. The Queen cancelled a number of public engagements over the Christmas period, with Buckingham Palace blaming a heavy cold. However, with the UK’s head of state now 90-years-old, many fear that her health could be in demise. A once again increased spotlight on the British Royal Family has left many around the world asking; why exactly does the United Kingdom still have a monarchy in 2017? Queen Elizabeth misses New Year’s Day church service https://t.co/NLf8hxLKed pic.twitter.com/euuI0SmJuU — CNN (@CNN) January 2, 2017 The UK’s monarchy has changed considerably since its early days. Whilst the King or Queen of the United Kingdom once wielded unlimited power over the country, that power has gradually been transferred to an elected legislature. Because of this, according to the International Business Times, the UK is now described as a constitutional monarchy. This effectively means that the Queen is still officially the country’s head of state, however, she shares her power with a “constitutionally organized government,” which is currently led by Prime Minister Theresa May. In the case of the United Kingdom, the Queen no longer has a political or executive role. Instead, she’s responsible for a number of purely ceremonial duties – which include opening Parliament sessions, approving orders through the Privy Council and meeting with the aforementioned prime minister. The Queen, much like other monarchs to proceed her, stays entirely out of the country’s politics. For example, during the recent referendum on the United Kingdom’s future within the European Union, the Queen and all other members of the Royal Family remained completely neutral. However, according to the Independent, the Queen is believed to have privately supported the movement for Britain to leave the European Union. Either way, the Queen did not even cast a vote in the referendum, much like she doesn’t in the country’s general elections. RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR: Queen Elizabeth Health Concerns Mount As The Monarch Misses A Second Holiday Church Service [Video] Amid Queen Elizabeth Health Scare, Kate Middleton Made Honorary Member Of Royal Photographic Society Is Queen Elizabeth Dead? False Rumors Of Monarch’s Death Compounded By Lack Of Updates On Her Health Crisis So if parliament passes legislation and the prime minister leads the government, what is the point of having a monarchy in 2017? In the United Kingdom, the Queen is largely seen as a symbolic figurehead, with many supporters of the monarchy claiming that it brings a sense of stability to the country, no matter the government in power. In the UK and around the world, opinion polls are largely on the side of the Queen. That being said, there’s still opposition to the monarchy in the country. The United Kingdom, much like other constitutional monarchies has a growing republican movement – which are groups calling for the end of the British monarchy and for the UK to become a republic with an elected head of state, much like the United States and other democracies. However, for as long as the majority of British citizens continue to support the monarchy, it’s likely to remain in place. Queen Elizabeth II has reigned for 64 years. In that time, the United States has had eleven Presidents. pic.twitter.com/hZThPLHI3E — The Int’l Spectator (@spectatorindex) January 1, 2017 That being said, Queen Elizabeth’s ill health does cast a good deal of doubt over the future of the monarchy. If the Queen were to die, she would be succeeded by her son, Charles, Prince of Wales. With fears that the popularity of the monarchy is tied to Queen Elizabeth, her predecessor could see many more Britons seeking an end to the monarchy, especially given Prince Charles’ tendency to involve himself in political matters. For now, though, Queen Elizabeth II remains alive and whilst she is, the United Kingdom will likely continue to be ruled by a monarchy, even if that monarchy is in name only. [Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx