At annual US-Israel event, a new warmth but old differences

Khaled was responding to the US- Israel mutual statement after latest Washington meeting to reach common understandings on West Bank Settlements to be later imposed on the Palestinian side as a de facto baseline to resume what the US administration calls a comprehensive deal to resolve the Israeli- Palestinian conflict. He then congratulated the new Israeli ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, whose appointment had been approved by the Senate following a narrow vote last Thursday.The prime minister spoke Monday by video feed from Yerushalayim. Trading one president indifferent to defense of democracy and scornful of the US role as leader of the free world for another president indifferent to democracy and scornful of the USA role as leader of the free world is no bargain – for either the United States or Israel.Such a move would dismay Palestinians and some Arab leaders, and US officials have not repeated the promise since Trump came to office, but Netanyahu alluded to it in his remarks to AIPAC.”The Palestinians must recognize a Jewish state”, he continued. “All of you helped elect a president I know will make America great again”.He went on to vow that Israel will not have to worry about whether the US will support it with all of the Islamic militant opposition surrounding Israel in the Middle East – many jihadist-harboring nations that are set on the ultimate destruction of the Jewish State.Israel is committed to peace with the Palestinians and Arab “neighbours”, he said while hailed his government’s relationship with the American administration under President Donald Trump who expressed his full support for Israel.”We want you to be the first nation on earth to move its embassy to Jerusalem”, Bennett said, reminding President Trump that “embassies are always in the capital, and our capital is Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv”.Critics of Trump’s position have said moving the diplomatic mission to Jerusalem would indicate the US’ support for Israeli Jerusalem and block the path to a solution to the Israeli/Palestinian crisis.He mentioned how the administration’s special representative on peace negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, had visited Israel and the Palestinian territories a few weeks ago.He says he’s confident both countries “will stand together, shoulder to shoulder” to counter the forces of militant Islam and to “prevent Iran from ever developing nuclear weapons”. Meanwhile, Netanyahu had just announced new homes would be built.It is making for an unusual American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference, one relieved of the strains that marked the last years of President Barack Obama’s tenure but also filled with significant uncertainty.