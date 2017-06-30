Bayonne’s Independence Day celebration scheduled for July 5

The rain date is July 2.Advertisement

4 p.m. – Fourth of July Hometown Parade on F Street starts at Alpine Park and ends at Riverside Park.

There will be fireworks at dark in Berea at Berea City Park.

At 6 p.m., Chain Skiers will perform a water ski show on Rainbow Lake behind the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. If you’re feeling extra patriotic, enjoy a Main Street parade and more at City Hall starting at 8:30 am. Festive fireworks over Lake Ponchartrain close out the evening.

Lexington- Fireworks will be launched from the Arboretum, with viewing areas surrounding Kroger Field (formerly Commonwealth Stadium). Goff said people from as far away as Farmington have attended the display in the past, and crowds usually fill up the roads around the park.

The rest of the day’s fun will continue at Heritage Park in Andrews until 5 p.m., including a sack race, cornhole tournament and three-point shootout from 1-5 p.m., various swimming competitions from 2-5 p.m. and a hot dog eating contest with cash prizes at 5 p.m.

Admission is free, as is parking at the Ayotte Garage by the Tsongas Center.

10 a.m. -5 p.m.

The Decoration Station sponsored by Calvary Assembly of God, noon to 3 p.m.in the gravel lot next to the fire station.

LEGOLAND Night Lights: July 4; LEGOLAND Florida Resort – Winter Haven; Every Saturday and Sunday, June 18-July 31 and also on July 4th. Free family fun including DJ, bounce houses, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting and balloons until 9 p.m. Food will be available outdoors for purchase.

Sparks will soon fly over the lakes at Harrisonville City Park this Independence Day.

Clarksville’s July 4th Patriotic Concert will be held Sunday, July 2, at Return Church, 435 Eastern Boulevard, at 2 p.m. The fireworks show itself will be free and open to the public. 11 a.m. -10 p.m.

Skokie’s Fourth of July Parade is scheduled to roll through downtown starting at noon on Independence Day, according to village officials. The 4th of July Extravaganza is set from 4:00 p.m.to 9:30 p.m.at Mosaic Park.

Fireworks show along the beach and Boardwalk.

Celebrate Independence Day with the Town of Riverhead and The Riverhead Business Improvement District on Monday, July 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Yampa River State Park-hosting weekend activities centered around owls.

The route begins at Roosevelt Park at South Main and Jefferson streets.

– Fireworks: Dusk on Monday, July 3, at Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road. Thanks to a wet winter this past season, the show will go on with fireworks going off from a barge on the lake. Fireworks will begin at about 9:15 p.m.

Oshkosh – Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Menominee Park.

Advertisement

Celebrate Independence Day along the Mandeville Lakefront on Saturday, July 1. Recreation activities and performances are planned.