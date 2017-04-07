British Police Reveal More Details Of Parliament Attacker

Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley speaks to the media about the terrorist attack, outside New Scotland Yard in London, Friday March 24, 2017.Advertisement

Retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, from Clapham, south London, died on Thursday evening when his life support machine was turned off.

The family of a police officer who was hit by a auto on Westminster Bridge during a horrifying terror attack have described how a day of celebration became a day of tragedy.

Khalid Masood’s attack began at 2.40pm on Wednesday, and was over by 2.41pm, according to a detailed investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Two police officers injured in the attack are also in hospital with “significant injuries”.

As the fast-moving investigation led to more arrests and searches, police revealed that the attacker, Khalid Masood, was born Adrian Russell Ajao in southern England in 1964.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told CNN that the city was protected by the best police and security services in the world.

An American man from Utah, a British man and British woman were killed on the bridge, and police officer Keith Palmer died at Parliament, police said.

The Prime Minister told the House of Commons this morning that the attacker was British-born and “known to MI5”. But she called him “a peripheral figure”.

He first came to the attention of the authorities in November 1983 when he was found guilty of causing criminal damage. His most recent conviction was in 2003 for possession of a knife.

Rowley appealed on Friday for anyone who has information on Masood to contact the police.

The assailant acted alone and was inspired by global terrorism, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said.

Islamic State in Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for the attack, although it was unclear what links, if any, Masood had with the militant group.

British cops have made two more “significant” arrests in connection to the bloody terror attack that rocked London on Wednesday, bringing the total arrest number to nine as the historic capital attempts to return to everyday life. Seven other people have been released with no further action. One woman was later released on bail.

Eight people remain in custody after properties across the United Kingdom were raided, while a picture built up of the lone-wolf killer’s apparently nomadic lifestyle.

Searches have been either completed or are in-process at 21 locations, Rowley said.

The man who drove an SUV onto Westminster Bridge before stabbing police outside Parliament gate was named Thursday as Khalid Massoud.

Masood rented the vehicle used in the attack from the Solihull branch of Enterprise, on the outskirts of Birmingham, the company confirmed in a statement.