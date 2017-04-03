Chicago police arrest 14-year-old in sex assault on Facebook

The 14-year-old boy is facing several charges, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.One of the girl’s relatives, Reginald King, said a teenager told him about the assault.Police believe the alleged attack involved five or six males. Recently, a 14-year-old individual, whom Chicago PD identified as being of the suspects who sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl in the video was taken into custody.The girl was reported missing from Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood after she went to the store and did not return.The live online video attracted as many as 40 viewers at one time, but no one contacted police.”Detectives, working with the State’s Attorneys, did several interviews with this victim but she’s having a very, very hard time even talking about it”, Deenihan said. The girl was found the next day, taken to the hospital and reunited with her family.”She’s just having a hard time even communicating what occurred to her”, Deenihan said, adding that the teen had been cyber-bullied by people belittling her ordeal, and that her family had received threats.”It disgusts me. It makes you wonder, what are we doing as a society, that people watch this and don’t pick up the phone and alert police”, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Sunday.”They should be ashamed of themselves”. Guglielmi stated on Friday that relocation services were offered by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and that the girl and her family were now in a “safe place”.It is the second time in recent months that Chicago police have investigated an apparent attack broadcast live on Facebook. Both sites have taken the video down, but according to media reports, versions of the video lingered on Facebook for almost two weeks.The mother said the girl’s uncle had told her about a video on Facebook Live that showed the assault. Police did not release the names of the two suspects they’ve identified.But the focus on video has prompted some tough philosophical questions, like what Facebook should and shouldn’t show.