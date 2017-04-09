Cowboys’ Romo retiring, replacing Simms at CBS

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, himself a former Dallas quarterback, called Romo “one of the greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history” and Romo thanked the Cowboys, specifically owner Jerry Jones for remaining in his corner.Advertisement

Last month it looked like the Cowboys were ready to release Romo, but then Jones made a comment about him still be on the squad when training camp opens.

“I just felt like I had to play flawless ball because he was such a good player”, said Romo.

The Cowboys officially released Romo on Tuesday after his move to CBS became official.

Tony Romo is trading in his #9 jersey for a spot in the broadcast booth.

A few minutes later, CBS Sports tweeted the same picture of Romo with the caption, “Tony Romo is joining the CBS Sports team and he has his new uniform ready to go!”

Romo’s fellow Cowboy quarterback, Troy Aikman, also pursued a career in broadcast after he stopped playing. “I felt like it was the right decision”.

The exceptional season of rookie playcaller Dak Prescott last season, while Romo was injured, led the Cowboys to the divisional round of the AFC.

“But even though the former Cowboys quarterback will assume Simms’ position on CBS lead National Football League broadcast team alongside Jim Nantz, Simms was “absolutely not” fired”, his longtime representative told The Record, and his future role with the network has not yet been decided.

Romo played in only one series for the Cowboys after he returned from injury in November.

It was clear the Texans were in on Romo if he was released but were unwilling to part with a draft pick to land him for the upcoming season.

Also, on Sundays and Thursdays, McManus said that Tony Romo would call games.

“I’ve seen him fight some battles when the team was bad”.

The Giants and Cowboys had plenty of close battles for the 13 years Romo and Manning were taking snaps under center for their respective teams.

Tony Romo is nearly entirely positive that he’ll never play football again.



Romo turned a $10,000 offer as an undrafted free agent into $130 million in a career as memorable for the touchdowns as it was for the backbreaking mistakes and the broken back.