Farmers term Yogi Adityanath’s loan waiver a mere ‘eye wash’

Sending a stern message to those who look for city postings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the MBBS graduates should give their services in village Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) for at least two years.The move is now expected to fuel demand for similar farm loan waivers from other states. Though the announcement seeks to fulfil one of the poll promises made by the BJP ahead of the assembly elections, the Opposition picked holes in the sop.Listing out the priorities of his government, Adityanath said protection of “rashtra” (nation) will be the main “dharma” (religion) of his government.Chief Ministers usually call a cabinet meeting immediately after they are sworn in, but Yogi Adityanath waited till he was able to announce a loan waiver for the state’s small and marginal farmers.The decision taken in the first meeting of Adityanath Cabinet will add a burden of Rs 36 thousand crore on the State exchequer and benefit almost 86 lakh farmers.The decision was made at the first cabinet meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared at an election rally that if the BJP comes to power, he will ensure that the government in its first Cabinet meeting takes decision to waive off farmers’ loan. This would cost the exchequer an additional Rs 5,630 crore.He said the arrears were Rs 153 crore in 2014-15, Rs 599 crore 2015-16, and Rs 6,561 crore in 2016-17. “We have waived off Rs. 30, 729 crore loan amount of the farmers”, Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh told the media here.Previously, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan had also pointed out that the “repeated loan waivers by various state governments distort credit pricing, thereby also disrupting the credit market”. “I hope the BJP will take forward our legacy”, Singh said. The decision will benefit almost 2 crore 15 lakh farmers across the state. It would visit other states and study their industrial policies.More than 21 million small farmers who own less than 2 hectares (5 acres) of land will benefit from the relief. The committee would also oversee all aspects of implementation and monitoring of the scheme.