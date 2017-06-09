Hawaii enacts law to align goals with Paris climate accord

The states, most led by Democrats, represent $7 trillion of the USA gross domestic product, or 38 percent. Trump’s decision got vast amounts of people searching for information about global warming and what Trump’s decision could mean for the future. Or so it might seem.Advertisement

“Events have moved very quickly since Thursday’s event when President Trump announced the withdrawal”, Councilman Bryan Burgess said. Several media reports, including The Washington Post’s Fact Checker analysis, have since challenged that estimate of job losses, saying that Trump failed to disclose that the study “does not take into account potential benefits from avoided emissions”.

The deputy secretary-general said she would continue to lobby Trump to recommit to the treaty.

He claimed it would cost the U.S. $3tn (£2.3tn) and more than 6 million jobs. J. Kalani English said about the new laws. In a report released on Wednesday by the North Korea-watching website NK News, academics David Von Hippel and Peter Hayes wrote that North Korea’s estimates for its greenhouse gas reductions were roughly accurate and climate change represented a good opportunity for engagement with the worldwide community.

Efforts to reduce emissions and push for clean energy on the Garden Isle include changing streetlights to energy efficient LED bulbs, capturing methane gas at the Kekaha Landfill, and offering more transportation options, Carvalho said. Too many companies and states are heavily invested in the sector for that to happen, he said.

California and China also signed an agreement Tuesday to work together to reduce carbon emissions.

“The world now needs new leaders, both at the worldwide and local levels and have no doubt that the departure of the USA will give room to a whole new set of dynamics but the work will proceed”, he added.

But much of America is anxious that the President’s outlook on climate is not only bad for the environment but bad for the economic future of the country. “In committing to reduce our local greenhouse gas production, Hawaiʻi is inspiring every community throughout the USA and the world to do its part as well”. This must start at the G20 in July.

In 2015, Arlington signed the Global Covenant of Mayors for Energy and Climate, sponsored by the Compact of Mayors – open to any city or town in the world willing to meet a series of requirements culminating in the creation of a full climate action and adaptation plan.

Ige noted at the signing ceremony Tuesday at the state capitol that Hawaii is seeing the impacts of climate change first-hand.

Respondents were also skeptical of the prospect of sending money to developing countries to help them shift toward cleaner sources of energy. Cheap natural gas and renewables will continue to drive the retirement of coal plants.