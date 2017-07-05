Indian PM Modi arrives in Israel for ‘groundbreaking visit’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be embarking on his three-day visit to Israel today, and this trip is a source of excitement for the small Jewish Indian community in the country. “From soil to sky, we can work together in every region”.Advertisement

Congress spokesperson, Shashi Tharoor said that as the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, he believes that the relationship has reached a level of maturity which makes it possible for India to contemplate the first ever prime ministerial visit to Israel.

“We met again in Paris and since then we have spoken many times on the phone. We’ve been waiting nearly 70 years in fact, because yours is truly a historic visit”.

During his stay, Modi will visit the Yad Vashem Memorial Museum to honour the memory of the victims of the holocaust that counts among the greatest tragedies in human history.

The two leaders are to hold talks on Wednesday. “If you looked for Indians in Israel on the 5th you won’t find any”. The musician previously sang at a banquet hosted by Israeli President Rivlin in 2015 in honor of Indian President Pranab Mukherjee during his visit to Israel, according to PTI.

Modi will not travel to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian leaders during his three-day visit.

India is now Israel’s biggest arms market, with an average trade of $1 billion each year.

“There is going to be a visit of Prime Minister of India, one of the most important Prime minister’s of the world, with the third largest economy in the world growing very fast”.

Modi and Netanyahu also hope to build on cooperation in areas including water and agriculture technology, sectors where Israel has excelled. This year, India and Israel are marking 25 years of their diplomatic relations.

Modi praised their warm welcome, and Trump proclaimed about good and strong ties with India.

As the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Israel on July 4, India can certainly learn a bit or two from Israel to speed up the startup industry in the country. Mr Netanyahu will accompany him for nearly all the entire duration of his visit – an honour usually reserved for visiting USA presidents. He is also supposed to have dinner with Netanyahu.

Yuval Rotem, the director general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, said the decision for Netanyahu to spend so much time with Modi is not a standard practice for visiting dignitaries and indicated “the highest level of importance” attached to the visit.

Shedding more light on Bibi’s commitment, Netanyahu said in his address at a ceremony at the airport “My friend Modi, welcome to Israel”.

“India is a key export market for Israel”.

It later announced a deal worth $630 million to provide India’s navy with missile defence systems.