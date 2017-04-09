Israel approves first new West Bank settlement in 20 years

A spokesman for United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said that the secretary-general expressed “disappointment and alarm” at the Israeli security cabinet’s decision on Thursday to build a new settlement – considered illegal under global law – on land stolen from the Palestinians.The cabinet also invited tenders for almost 2,000 new homes in existing settlements and discussed retroactively legalizing three outposts, Peace Now said.Palestinian officials say the settlements are illegal under global law and such construction is another nail in the coffin of the peace process.During a visit to the White House by Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Trump asked the Israeli leader to “hold back a little” on settlement construction until an understanding could be reached between their two governments.Netanyahu said, in reference to the Trump White House, “This is a very friendly administration and we need to take his requests into consideration”, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing the Israeli publication Haaretz.Agencies add: The United States also warned that “unrestrained” building of settler homes could hinder peace, after Israel approved a new settlement in the occupied West Bank for the first time in a quarter century.The global community regards all Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal and a major obstacle to Middle East peace. Another 200,000 Israelis live in East Jerusalem.Netanyahu’s position is complicated by right-wing politicians within Israel who are eager to see additional expansion into the West Bank.While the White House pointedly avoided any specific condemnation of the announcement, however, saying only that further settlement activity “does not help advance peace” and that it expects Israel to show restraint moving forward.No agreement has been made but Netanyahu reportedly took the step himself to address Trump’s concerns about increased settlement construction, which he last month called “not helpful” to peace efforts.U.S. criticism of settlement construction has always been that their expansion takes over more land of a future Palestinian state, an argument that Jerusalem believes loses much merit if all the construction is taking place within the existing built-up areas of the settlements.”President Trump has publicly and privately expressed his concerns regarding settlements”, the official said.In December, weeks before Mr. Trump was inaugurated, President Obama allowed the U.N. Security Council to pass a resolution that declared all settlements in both areas to be illegal. Mr.The Israeli move, he further said, is in contrast with the fundamentals of the peace process and the responsibilities of the power of occupation, and undermines the two-state solution and efforts to bring about regional peace.