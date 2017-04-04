Israeli Cabinet approves new settlement, first in 2 decades

Israel will curb construction as a gesture to U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his top ministers.Netanyahu is expected to comply with the White House’s wishes.A USA official told the Jerusalem Post on Thursday, “We would note that the Israeli prime minister made a commitment to the Amona settlers prior to President Trump laying out his expectations, and has consistently indicated that he meant to move forward with this plan”.After the High Court of Israel in 2006 ruled the Amona settlement illegal and later in 2014 ordered the complete evacuation of the settlement, Israel has now approved a new settlement close to the already existing Shiloh settlement.Netanyahu said he was following through on a pledge he made a few weeks ago to 40 settler families who were evacuated from the illegal Amona outpost in the West Bank.It will be the first entirely new settlement that an Israeli government has approved since 1991, the anti-settlement group Peace Now said.Agriculture minister Uri Ariel also welcomed the announcement, saying it would allow the “development of Judaea and Samaria”, using a term right-wing Israelis apply to the West Bank.The UN Security Council adopted a resolution in December that demanded a halt to settlement-building.Palestinian officials swiftly condemned the move.”The secretary general has consistently stressed that there is no Plan B for Israelis and Palestinians to live together in peace and security”.On the campaign trail, Mr. David Greenblatt, Trump’s global envoy and also an Orthodox Jew, has held meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders in recent weeks. His platform made no mention of an independent Palestinian state, and his inner circle includes strong supporters of the settlement movement.In their meeting in Washington last month, Trump urged Netanyahu to “hold back” from more settlement construction.Netanyahu continued (in an attached text): “The Security Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu tonight unanimously approved the establishment of a new settlement for the people off Amona, in the Shiloh valley area”.The UNSC Resolution 2334, which reaffirmed long-standing positions of the global community, was adopted with 14 votes after the United States abstained in the vote.”We hope that the parties will take reasonable actions moving forward that create a climate that is conducive to peace”, he said.Israeli settlements are seen as a major stumbling block to peace efforts as they are built on land the Palestinians see as part of their future state.This means Israel should restrict the construction to only building within existing settlements or on land directly next to them. Netanyahu’s government is dominated by pro-settler hard-liners who oppose Palestinian statehood on either security or religious grounds.Netanyahu has described as inaccurate recent reports in the Israeli media about a formula that would confine activity to settlement blocks that Israel intends to keep under any territorial agreement with the Palestinians, possibly in return for land swaps.The anti-settlement NGO Peace Now said the announcement of the new settlement showed that the government was leading Israelis and Palestinians towards “apartheid”.