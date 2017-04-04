Judge rejects Roman Polanski’s bid to end sex abuse case

“There is no sufficient or compelling basis for reconsideration of these issues”, Gordon wrote.Gordon, in a 13-page written ruling, said Polanski “cannot avail himself of the court while standing in contempt of it”.Braun said he had not yet decided how to respond to the latest ruling, but noted that another hearing in the case is set for April 26. Later motions by Polanski seek an order confirming the director should not serve any additional time behind bars if he returns to Los Angeles.Unable to return to the US without risking arrest. The District Court in Krakow has rejected a U.S. request for the Oscar award winning director to be extradited.”Roman Polanski has accepted moral and legal responsibility for his misconduct”, Braun said also.”This is a very unique case”, Braun said. Meanwhile, prosecutors have repeatedly sought his extradition so the case can end with his sentencing. The matter before the court will be the defense’s request to unseal sworn testimony by Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson.A judge has shot down the filmmaker’s motions and requests following a March 20 hearing, the public information office of Los Angeles Superior Court said on Monday.Polanski was accused of giving her champagne and part of a Quaalude tablet before raping her at Jack Nicholson’s house. He said the judge reneged on a promise to sentence him to probation after he underwent a diagnostic study at a California prison. He got out on bail after spending an initial 42 days in prison.Roman Polanski has lost his bid to avoid jail if he returns to the US.The slaying of his pregnant wife, Sharon Tate, a decade earlier by members of the Manson family only added to the public’s fascination. But the director backed out at the last minute upon learning that the court proceedings would be televised. He was placed under house arrest in Switzerland for almost a year before being freed in July 2010. However, the Swiss authorities ultimately backed down after keeping Polanski under house arrest for several months.A similar request failed in Poland in 2015, with a judge citing alleged unethical behavior by Rittenband. Mr. Polanski merely wants to understand the court’s intentions and to know whether it intends to hold true to the word he was promised 40 years ago.But prosecutors argued that Polanski’s fugitive status disqualifies him from seeking any resolution. He left before sentencing and remains a fugitive.”The People oppose the defendant’s request for this court to represent what the defendant would be sentenced to if he returned”, Lacey wrote in the opposition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. But Polanski’s lawyer contends that the recommendation was ignored by the lower court.