Key findings from the AP-NORC poll on President Donald Trump

Sixty-two percent of voters disapprove of GOP lawmakers in Congress, according to a new McClatchy-Marist Poll, more than double the 27 percent who said they approve.Almost 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of Trumps overall performance, and about the same percentage say the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.Overall, the poll found that 42 percent of Americans consider Trump's relationship with Russian Federation to be important, 19 percent believe it is moderately important, and 37 percent did not find it important.Trump received an "A" rating from 15 percent of those polled, a grade given to former President Barack Obama by 23 percent of those surveyed at the same point in his presidency.Slim majorities of Americans favor independent investigations into President Donald Trump's relationship with the Russian government and possible attempts by Russia to influence last year's election. The AP poll was conducted in the midst of the collapse of the GOP health care overhaul. Ninety percent of Democrats, 62 percent of independents and even 31 percent of Republicans disapprove of Trump on the issue, his worst of seven issues tested in the poll.-Fifty percent of Americans approve of how Trump is handling the economy, about the same as the 48 percent who disapprove. Only about 20 percent of those who identified as Republicans disapproved of Trump, while 6 out of 10 independents disapproved."I feel like I want to give him a fair shot, especially in terms of helping on taxes and the economy", said Smith, 38.Voters are unhappy with Trump because of his personality, not just his policies.Trump has hit regular high points-the nomination of a Supreme Court justice, a smooth speech to a joint session of Congress, an active deal-making role in health-care negotiations. Meanwhile, 22 percent said they neither favor nor oppose an investigation.-More than 6 in 10 say the country is headed in the wrong direction. Almost two-thirds of Republicans say the country is headed in the right direction, while just a third of independents and less than a fifth of Democrats say the same.The poll was conducted between March 22 and March 27 among 1,062 respondents.Interviews were conducted online and using landlines and cellphones.The survey indicated that 32 percent of respondents graded the new USA president an "F", while 22 percent gave him a "B" and 15 percent each graded him at "A", "C" and "D".