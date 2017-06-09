London attack: More detentions in hunt for accomplices

The latest terrorist incident to hit Britain, saw three terrorists – later shot by police – ramming into pedestrians at London Bridge and randomly stabbing people at Borough Market late on Saturday, leaving 7 dead and at least 48 injured.Advertisement

Commuters posted photographs of the barriers on social media as they made their way to work on Monday. A van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge, and then three men fled the van and attacked people in nearby Borough Market.

Trudeau said Canada would stand with the U.K.in the fight against terrorism. The issue has become a key one in the run-up to Thursday’s general election.

May said police now know the identities of the three attackers but are not releasing them publicly yet.

Other proposals floated in the British press include electronically tagging or even interning jihadists on watch lists, requiring proof of ID for unregistered SIM cards for mobile phones, and police background checks for people who want to rent a auto immediately.

Experiencing three attacks in fairly quick succession has shaken the country, she says: “As we are in uncharted territory, there is no rulebook to follow”.

Former colleagues at Alpha House, a Calgary not-for-profit that helps people facing addiction, are remembering her as a talented social worker and exceptional human being, said executive director Kathy Christiansen.

“A very high priority for us is to try to understand whether they were working with anybody else”, she told BBC television. “He was just asking me all the details – how much was it, and just like asking where he could get a van, basically”, he told The Sun.

People light candles after a vigil for victims of Saturday’s attack in London Bridge, at Potter’s Field Park in London, Monday, June 5, 2017.

Mark Ferguson, the brother of Chrissy Archibald’s fiance, wrote: “I can’t even believe this is real!”

According to the Mirror, his sister Freddy Dowling said on Facebook: “Doctors are very happy with how he’s come out the other side”. You either repeat all the usual tropes about not letting the terrorists win, or you despair silently.

Before holding a minute’s silence, Khan, the first Muslim to be elected mayor of a major Western European city, said: “I want to send a clear message to the sick and evil extremists who commit these disgusting crimes. It is a close-knit community and I know it has devastated the community”.

“We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery”, Trudeau said. They want to sow fear and division.

“She was a gift to them and a gift to us”.

Ken Chigbo, who lived in the same block of flats as the attacker, told The Mirror the suspect was “really sociable” and would “preach to young Muslims at the flat, sometimes up to six people quite regularly”. “This is a day they’ll never forget”.

A British Transport Police (BTP) officer and an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer are in hospital with serious injuries but neither are believed to be in a life-threatening condition, Scotland Yard said. Two weeks ago, a suicide bomber blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

The Telegraph reported that he worked at Westminster tube station, just a stone’s throw from Parliament, itself the victim of a terror attack in March that killed five people.