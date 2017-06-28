London Police Raise Death Toll In Tower Fire To 30

Mrs May was criticised by a member of the Question Time audience on Thursday night for not meeting residents during her visit to the scene.Advertisement

Protesters accused authorities of suppressing the true death toll, an idea that has been spread on social media as well as alternative news sites. At least 30 people were killed in Wednesday’s inferno at the Grenfell Tower, while dozens of others are missing.

Meanwhile, experts have said sprinklers could have been fitted in the tower but Nick Paget-Brown, the Tory leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council, said there was not a “collective view” among residents in favour of installing them. “As soon as we can, we will share that with the families and wider community”.

Housing Minister Alok Sharma told lawmakers on Thursday that a consultation document was close to completion when the general election was called, and it would now be revised to reflect on the Grenfell Tower fire.

“In recent months, the country has witnessed a succession of bad tragedies”. People have lost their lives and others have lost everything, all their possessions, their home and everything. “The Grenfell Action group firmly believe that only a catastrophic event will expose the ineptitude and incompetence of our landlord, the KCTMO (Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Office), and bring an end to the risky living conditions and neglect of health and safety legislation that they inflict on tenants and leaseholders”.

The BBC understands those missing could number about 70, with the 30 likely to be among that number.

Forensic experts said the fire at Grenfell was so hot it could be compared to a cremation, which is going to make it hard to identify those who lost their lives.

She has ordered a judge-led public inquiry into the disaster, in which at least 17 people are known to have died and there are fears the death toll could exceed 60.

Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall became another flashpoint on Friday with protesters storming the building, accusing authorities of ignoring them and of forcing low-income families to live in sub-standard housing.

Scores of protesters later surged towards the building’s entrance, apparently trying to get in.

Earlier, emergency services spent a third day searching for bodies in the burnt-out tower in North Kensington.

“It’s not just her lack of empathy. the Government hasn’t grasped numerous things that now matter, from how people will get legal support in the inquiry to where people will be relocated – the fear is they could end up in towns or villages 100 miles away”.

The move came after strong criticism from London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan. Javid said the findings would be passed to local authorities and ministers to aid with emergency inspections of 4,000 tower blocks across the United Kingdom, many of which are covered in cladding similar to that on Grenfell Tower.

Yesterday, the first victim of the fire was named as 23- year-old Syrian refugee Mohammed Alhajali. But, he said, this could take many weeks.

London Police have launched an investigation to determine whether any crimes contributed to the blaze a the prime minister has announced a public inquiry into the tragedy.

“What I’m now absolutely focused on is ensuring that we get that support on the ground”.

Firefighters were using drones and sniffer dogs to search the blackened tower, as some of the upper floors have not yet been made safe.