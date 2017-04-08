Macron outshines Le Pen in French presidential debate

Macron on Tuesday said Le Pen’s nationalist proposals amounted to “economic warfare”, BBC reported.Polls show far-right candidate Le Pen and centrist independent Macron locked together at around 26 percent heading into the first round on April 23.At the same time, Macron is still projected to triumph over National Front leader Marine Le Pen in the presidential run-off despite losing support for the third consecutive day, the poll showed.”I believe there is a real disconnection between the political world and the population”, Mr Poutou said at a political rally in the Parisian suburb of Montreuil.Far-right leader Marine Le Pen came in fourth behind conservative Francois Fillon, with 11 % and 15 % respectively.A self-described patriot, Le Pen hopes to extract France from the European Union and do away with France’s membership in the shared euro currency.Macron replied by saying that his rival was repeating “the same lies” uttered by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the National Front, for 40 years.Turning the topic to security, Le Pen said that France had become a “university for jihadists”, prompting angry interruptions from the left-wing candidates. Macron is seen easily winning the second round on May.France is facing a similarly shocking scenario: As the 11 candidates head into a debate Tuesday, the traditional left-right contenders are overshadowed by rivals pledging to turn today’s system on its head.The others are Jacques Cheminade, who rails against the “domination” of global finance; the New Anti-Capitalist Party’s Philippe Poutou; Nathalie Arthaud of the Workers Party; Francois Asselineau, who wants to quit the euro and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation; and Jean Lassalle, a self-styled “farmer-politician” without political affiliation. Below from the left: Jean Lassalle, Jacques Cheminade, Francois Asselineau.The poll by Elabe for BFM TV said Melenchon had managed to convince 25 percent of those who had watched the four-hour long debate.”It is a president who after five years can say he has improved the life of the French”, he said, complaining that in the debate nothing was said about France’s public debt. Their fundamentally different views on the future of Europe make any partnership unworkable.However, Macron was seen in the same poll as having the best program of all the candidates by 23 % of viewers, followed by Melenchon with 22 % and Fillon with 18 %.Elabe forecast Macron to win the runoff with 62 percent to 38 percent for Le Pen. (Onwards!) which has no seats in parliament.Fillon was the frontrunner in the campaign until he was hit by the “fake jobs” scandal and placed under formal investigation.One candidate who needed to shine was conservative Francois Fillon, whose campaign was nearly derailed by criminal charges over claims he paid his wife hundreds of thousands of euros for fake parliamentary jobs.Poutou retorted: “Since January, it’s just been a great campaign. the more we dig, the more corruption there is, the more cheating there is”.