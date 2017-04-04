Malaysian PM praises Modi for ‘unwavering commitment’

An MoU between Association of Indian Universities (AIU), India and Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), Malaysia on Mutual Recognition of the Educational Qualifications was signed here.A chair for ayurveda will also be set up in the Malaysian university, it said.Razak said that though bilateral trade had increased four-fold in the period 2003-2015, “last few years have seen a decline somewhat and we need to reverse this trend”.The two leaders noted “the increasing cooperation under the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding on Cyber Security between the two countries”. “On the space cooperation front, yes we have been discussing between the two countries the frontier areas that we can cooperate in and we will take these discussions forward”, Jaideep Mazumdar, the joint secretary in charge of relations with Malaysia at the foreign office, had said earlier this week.”They have helped us keep unemployment and inflation low, create millions of new jobs, and build a society that is sustainable, inclusive and heading towards high income status nation – a nation at ease with itself and with its neighbours”.These MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Malysian Prime Minister Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak and Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here.Najib, who is on a six-day visit to India left for New Delhi before heading to Jaipur.The PM further said that India’s infrastructure needs and her ambitious vision of developing Smart cities match well with the Malaysian capacities. “Additionally, Malaysia should support and champion the introduction of the ASEAN common visa for travellers from outside the region, including India”, the statement said.”The two countries can collaborate in a wide variety of fields”. He added that Malaysia would like to achieve target of 15 billion dollars bilateral trade by 2020. Bilateral trade between Malaysia was United States dollars 12.8 billion in 2015-16 as against USD 16.9 billion in 2014-15 and the trade balance is in favour of Malaysia.Najib then paid a courtesy call on Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President, Mohammad Hamid Ansari.Vasundhare, who came to power in 2013, also said that Rajasthan, known throughout the world for its tourism products such as natural attractions, great historical sites and state parks, has many other attractive investment opportunities for Malaysian investors.The Malaysian Premier inspected the Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.