Mark Reckless leaves Ukip in turmoil with defection back to Tories

When Reckless announced in 2014 that he was leaving the Tories to join Ukip, then prime minister David Cameron revealed his frustration – by accusing Reckless of betraying activists who worked to get his “fat arse” on the Commons benches.He won the subsequent by-election in his Rochester and Strood seat but was voted out at the 2015 general election.The move comes after Carswell, Ukip’s sole MP, resigned from the party in March.A Ukip spokesman in the Welsh Assembly said: “This defection is a slap in the face for the voters of South East Wales who voted for Ukip in 2016 in the good faith that they were electing a Ukip assembly member”.Reckless, who defected to UKIP from the Conservatives in 2014, said he and UKIP had “achieved” their “joint aim” in delivering Brexit in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. I campaigned all my adult life for us to leave the EU.”I’m delighted I’ve made the Conservatives the official opposition in Wales and we want to support Theresa May and the UK Government with what they’re doing”.’As a country, it is right we seek a sensible settlement with the European Union, rather than no deal.”The UK Conservative government is getting out of the European Union and I want to back it”.”She has been steadfast in her position to deliver on the wishes of the people of Wales and the United Kingdom, building a united country that works for everyone and not just the privileged few”, he said.Nigel Farage, the former Ukip leader told The Telegraph: “I will be very sad to see the back of him”.UKIP donor Arron Banks joined in the criticism, calling Reckless a “weak man that fell into bad company”.Former Rochester and Strood MP Mark Reckless has rejoined the Conservatives on the Welsh Assembly, the party has confirmed.”A position that was as right as it was honourable”, he said.UKIP Chairman Paul Oakden said Reckless should give up his seat.Mr Mackinlay – one of the founding fathers of Ukip himself – was working as a councillor in Medway while Mr Reckless was the area’s representative, and admitted only hours a go he felt a return wasn’t on the cards.The Welsh Assembly member followed his close friend Douglas Carswell in leaving the anti-EU party to become an independent member.