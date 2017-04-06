Nigerian nationals attack case: EAM Sushma Swaraj calls African envoy’s allegations unfortunate

Fifty radicalised Indian youth have crossed over to the “other side”, but the Indian ethos and culture have ensured that the menace has not taken unsafe proportions in the country, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Wednesday.Four Nigerian students were attacked by a mob in Greater Noida on March 27.In a strongly-worded press release, the envoys, who recently held a “special” meeting on the incidents, agreed to call for an independent investigation by the Human Rights Council as well as other human rights bodies, and also to comprehensively report the matter to the Commission of the African Union. I called him today, and Gen Singh spoke to him and candidly told him that if they were not satisfied, they should have sought a meeting with the External Affairs Minister, ” she said. “The Dean’s statement that our political leadership is silent is completely contrary to facts”. We have said that it was unfortunate.”The government’s action can not be called inadequate”.In their joint statement, the African Heads of Mission had earlier said that they reviewed previous such incidents of attacks on African nationals and concluded that no known, sufficient and visible deterring measures were taken by the Government of India. Giving details of the incident, she said a youth in Greater Noida had died and his parents had blamed “drug overdose” for this.”African envoys’ statement on attacks on African students is unfortunate, painful and surprising”, Sushma said. “Racist crimes are pre-planned which was not the case here”, she said. He promised an impartial probe and tweeted as well.The external affair minister also mentioned the name of her deputy in the ministry, M J Akbar saying he kept in touch with African missions and told them that the PM was personally monitoring the situation. The issue of radicalisation is not limited to India but the entire world too, she added in the Lok Sabha.Sushma’s statement also comes in the backdrop of a section of social media suggesting that if India does not consider the attacks on African students as racist, it should apply the same logic when Indians fall victim to hate crimes overseas. She had withdrawn the complaint and our inquiry has found that her visa had expired long back, the minister said. Type “JOIN” and send to 9910181818.