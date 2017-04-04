Nunes won’t leave Russia probe; Ryan says no need to

Nunes’ folly epitomizes the ongoing collapse of the Trump administration’s efforts to defend itself from the ongoing FBI investigation of possible collusion between Trump’s entourage and Russian government officials during the 2016 presidential campaign.Democratic members of Nunes’ House committee said his ability to lead a bipartisan probe is compromised. “The committee asked her to testify on our own accord and we still intend to have her speak to us”, Langer said.The hearing has however been canceled by chairman Rep. Devin Nunes and without any explanation, a move that has angered the Democrats.But Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., a member of the committee, said Tuesday that Nunes should step down “in the interest of our integrity”.”It’s the same thing as always around this place – a lot of politics, people get heated, but I’m not going to involve myself with that”, he said.Separately, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration told Yates that what she might have said publicly violated the executive branch’s privilege about internal communications. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the correspondence.White House press secretary Sean Spicer listens to a question during the daily press briefing, Thursday, March 30, 2017, at the White House in Washington.Sean Spicer angrily dismissed inquiries about the matter Tuesday, declaring that “every single person who’s been briefed on this, as I’ve said ad nauseam from this podium. have been very clear that there is no connection between the president or the staff here and anyone doing anything with Russian Federation”. “I look forward to it”. But if it did, if Nunes really was willing to publicize intel the White House had handed him as a favor to Trump, what reason is there to think he’ll pursue the Russiagate inquiry diligently if it happens to lead to someone in the White House?O’Neil declined to comment Tuesday, and a Justice Department spokeswoman did not return a message seeking comment.After she was sacked, it was revealed that Yates had notified the White House that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn had not properly explained his contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.Yates was supposed to give details that occasioned the firing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.And Himes on Morning Joe: we “don’t know who Nunes was signed in by at the White House”. The panel has no public hearings on its calendar, but Schiff told NPR on Tuesday that Republican and Democratic staffers are continuing to review documents and assemble lists of potential witnesses.House Speaker Paul Ryan (R. -Wisc.), who has the power to dismiss Nunes from his chairmanship, said he did not need to recuse himself from the investigation. During his trip, Nunes said, he viewed documents that show Trump and his transition team were swept up in US surveillance of foreign targets after the election.AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Ryan, said Monday the speaker has “full confidence that Chairman Nunes is conducting a thorough, fair and credible investigation”. She said his actions raise questions about whether the panel’s investigation can be unbiased and independent. In an exchange with Yates’s lawyer, Justice Department officials claimed that her work on behalf of the department may be protected by executive privilege, the broad legal protection against the disclosure of internal White House deliberations.Two prominent Republican senators who have been focused on the Russian Federation investigation spoke out about Nunes Tuesday.Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) hardly held back the criticism for Nunes on NBC’s “Today” Tuesday morning. John McCain, want a special process to investigate Russia’s election meddling, either a select committee within the Congress or something like the 9/11 Commission that followed the 2001 terrorist attacks. It is very unusual for a committee chairman and ranking member not to coordinate meetings related to an investigation. Nunes then traveled to the White House because, he said, he needed to brief Trump on what he had learned, and then he talked with reporters again before returning to the Capitol to meet with Schiff.Doocy pointed to an unsigned Wall Street Journal editorial calling for Schiff to step down and suggesting that intelligence officials surveilled Kislyak with the express intention of netting Trump personnel. In an interview on CNN, he suggested the president’s aides were unaware of the meeting.