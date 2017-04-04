Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s drops South Africa to junk

The rating agencies had warned of political risks in the country and S&P was expected to release its results on June 2, but on Monday made a decision to cut South Africa’s investment status to junk status. Since he was sacked the rand has fallen against major currencies and the ruling African National Congress party is in turmoil. “It substantially raises the risk of ratings action from Moody’s which had assigned a higher rating to South Africa”.In a report published Monday, S&P said the downgrade “reflects our view that the divisions in the ANC-led government that have led to changes in the executive leadership, including the finance minister, have put policy continuity at risk”.The downgrading by S&P indicates that Zuma’s firing of Gordhan will have negative economic consequences for South Africa.It said the move – to BB+ but with a negative outlook – reflected its view that political risks will remain high this year, and that “policy shifts are likely which could undermine fiscal and growth outcomes more than we now project”.Said the treasury: “This rating announcement calls for South Africans to reflect on the need to sustain and act with urgency to accelerate inclusive growth and development so that we can reverse the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality”.The rand has continued to slide, reaching 13.67 to the dollar, an hour after the news of the ratings downgrade broke. Gordhan was seen as a bulwark against corruption.S&P downgraded South Africa’s sovereign debt to junk, to BB+ from BBB-, and said: “In our opinion, the executive changes initiated by President Zuma have put at risk fiscal and growth outcomes”.Pressure within the ANC has been growing on Zuma to step down after he recalled Gordhan from a trade trip in London March 27 where he was holding meetings with investors and ratings companies. “The goal of making South Africa a South Africa we can all be proud of and getting rid of greedy people, corrupt people within our country”.