Republican baseball practice gunman ‘had list of names’

Scalise remains in critical condition, though doctors said Friday his vital signs have stabilized. Two police officers were also injured.Advertisement

In the immediate aftermath of the Arlington shooting during practice for a Congressional baseball game, little was known about the shooter who took out his political frustrations with bloodshed.

The sheriff’s deputies didn’t file charges, but they were familiar with Hodgkinson. She works for a tax firm, she said, and was busy in recent months. Hodgkinson then allegedly fired his gun as he ran away.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Thursday urged prayers for Scalise and the other victims of the shooting.

Bill Bryant, former Seattle Port Commissioner and recent Washington gubernatorial challenger to Jay Inslee, told Todd Herman there is a lot of hateful rhetoric coming from both sides of the aisle.

Hodgkinson, 66, died from his wounds Wednesday, and left behind a trail of bitterness directed at the rich, the Republicans and the president.

Salter reported from Belleville, Illinois.

“It is a passive justification for the kind of violence we saw”, Hill said.

“All of your life’s possessions in your gym bag?” he said.

Euille said he suggested some eateries.

“He sat in the Y’s lobby for hours and hours”. The FBI has also found a cell phone, computer and a camera in a white van that they say he’s been living – he had been living in since March.

Nina Turner, a former OH state senator who campaigned for Sanders in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, said: “Both sides need to look in the mirror”. Sanders acknowledged Wednesday that Hodgkinson had apparently been among many volunteers on his 2016 campaign.

Sen. Sanders added, “I am sickened by this despicable act”. Let me be as clear as I can be. “I don’t know what to say about it”.

Residents from one southern IL city are still in shock after finding out one of their neighbors is accused of shooting several people, including a congressman, outside of Washington D.C. Wednesday morning.

“We understand he is lucky to be alive”, the family said, crediting Mika’s survival to his “fighting spirit” and the heroism of Capitol Police agents who took down the shooter. Quick and heroic actions by a Capitol Police security detail and Alexandria Police thankfully averted others from being shot or killed.

“It’s time for all of us, including myself, to tone down our rhetoric and recognize that we are all of one country and all proud Americans”, he said.

Advertisement

The hospital said Scalise was struck by a single rifle shot to the left hip that went through his pelvis, “fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding”.