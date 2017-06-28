Republicans, Democrats Play Ball for ‘Team Scalise’

And of course this year is different.Advertisement

One day after Republicans practicing in Alexandria, Va., for the annual charity event were attacked by a gunman, those playing and watching felt unified and tired, defiant and drained, still grappling with what had happened. The Republican leader was shot Wednesday morning during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“They saved a lot of lives”, the president said. And first, Sue, Congressman Scalise is still in the hospital.

“We are encouraged by improvement in his condition over the last 36 hours”. He did have a third surgery this morning. “I was there at the hospital last night, and I hope he’s doing better today”. It fractured multiple bones, damaged internal organs.

“While the president would like to attend the game and show his support for all of these courageous public servants, he has been advised that there is not enough time to follow Secret Service protocols”, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said Wednesday night. This is what he had to say. It’s been – he’s in some trouble. “We wanted to come because it’s a chance to pull together and show we’re not going to put up with violence”.

There was also a massive security presence at the game; police in body armor could be seen strolling the outfield promenade with weapons.

Crystal Griner, one of the responding Capitol Police Officers, was shot in the ankle. According to senior House aides, the House Sergeant at Arms, Paul Irving, is discussing with the Federal Election Commission about providing new guidance giving members permission to shift some of their campaign funds for security if the threat is determined to be serious enough.

Members of the U.S. Capitol Police engaged in a shootout with the assailant on Wednesday, and lawmakers said their presence probably prevented many deaths.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. For one night, these ideological rivals seemed to identify more of what bonds them than what sets them apart.

The shooting at a baseball field that critically wounded a Republican congressman and injured several others is forcing lawmakers to ask what more should be done to ensure the safety of themselves and their staff. Proceeds for the game benefit a number of local charities.

“Knowing Steve, playing the game, keeping the game on schedule is something he would have wanted”, said Garrett Graves, a fellow Louisiana Republican. When the Democratic players were introduced, they didn’t line up separately but instead intermingled with the Republican lineup. And then it’s one of those things that has really built long-lasting, personal friendships across the aisle.

Rep. Dwight Evans, a Democrat, and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican, represent districts in Pennsylvania. He’s a pitcher on the team.

A 40-year-old from Philadelphia, Boyle measured the magnitude of the moment. After accepting it gracefully, Barton cracked, “Next year we won’t be so nice”.

Scalise was among five people wounded when the shooter sprayed rifle fire at congressional Republicans practicing for the game. Who is expected to win?

“You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people!” he said in another tweet. You know, Ari, C-SPAN is going to air the game live tonight.

Advertisement

Republicans and Democrats are tied. Lewis led a House floor Democratic sit-in past year when Republicans refused to consider gun control legislation. Clyburn charged that Trump “is allowed to hide behind political correctness to say all kinds of things about people, and I’m a little bit sick and exhausted of people saying anything they want to say about anyone they want to say it about”.