Schools dismissing early in South Carolina

It left downed power lines and trees on roads, said Sandra James, a sheriff's office dispatcher.

“We need power back”, Cullbreath said by phone. The storms will be moving quickly so flooding is not much of a concern. He reported no deaths or injuries there.

Liberty County and Long County Schools have announced early release of students.

The northern and western portions of the state are under an “enhanced risk”, while the southern and eastern parts of Alabama are in the “moderate risk”. Standing under a tree also put you at a greater risk of getting struck by lightning.

Conditions are favorable for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

The region, covering parts of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee, faced possible development of supercell storms through the evening as very large hail and damaging straight-line winds appeared likely, the National Weather Service said in an advisory.

Two shelters are opening their doors in advance of the forecast severe weather this afternoon, according to Tift County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

Tornadoes weren’t the only threat Wednesday.

“We have a warm, moist unstable air mass in place and individual storms developing out in front of a line of storms”, Barry said.

The National Weather Service warned the storm had a possible tornado as it moved from Johnston toward Monetta around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. This seems low, but any risk for tornadoes should be taken seriously.

Flights have resumed at Atlanta’s airport, but stormy weather continues to cause delays for both departing and arriving flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted flights to Atlanta’s worldwide airport for a time but later allowed them to resume, amid delays for both departing and arriving flights.

Due to heavy rain along with these storms, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all NE Georgia counties, as well as Anderson, Abbeville, and Greenwood counties until 2am Thursday.

A line of storms moved through metro Atlanta just before 10 a.m.

Officials cut short the final afternoon practice before the tournament start and ordered rain-bedraggled fans to leave the course. Highs will be in the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

In Georgia, National Weather Service meteorologist Laura Belanger said about 75 percent of the state could experience severe weather, with chances worsening in the afternoon.

Most schools closed early across the coastal area and Midlands.

Jake Reed, a meteorologist for WHNT-TV in Huntsville, Ala., wrote Tuesday on Facebook the “threat of severe weather is far and away the biggest threat Alabama has seen in quite some time”.