Senate hearing: Cyber experts agree Russian Federation intruded in election

“In the first panel, one of the individuals who appeared before us mentioned me in connection with efforts in the 2016 presidential primary”, Rubio said during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election on Thursday.Marco Rubio, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, that his campaign for president had, in Watts’ opinion, “suffered through these efforts” from Russian Federation to sink the hopes of candidates “more hostile” to its country.”An outside foreign adversary effectively sought to hijack our most critical democratic process – the election of the president – and in the process chose to favor one candidate over another”, Warner said.Trump has also dismissed suggestions of links with Russian Federation as Democratic Party sour grapes after his surprise November defeat of the party’s candidate, Clinton.”It’s exclusively based on what they want to achieve in their own landscape, whatever the Russian foreign policy objectives are”, he said.Warner said intelligence officials had determined Russian Federation bombarded social media with “fake news” and “bots” to influence political discourse, “blurring our faith in what is true and what is not”, using propaganda outlets like RT and Sputnik.Committee Chairman Richard Burr and Mark Warner, its top Democrat, pledged at a joint news conference that they would work together, in contrast with the partisan discord roiling a similar probe by the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.The Trump presidency has been unable to shake off allegations that members of its team colluded with Russian officials during the election campaign.Clint Watts, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, made the claim during opening remarks at a committee hearing entitled, “Disinformation: A Primer in Russian Active Measures and Influence Campaigns”.In spite of that, McCain did also say that she had absolute faith in Burr’s ability to remain impartial: “I’ve known Senator Burr a long time, and he’s completely capable of running this and, I think, doing a clean investigation”.Marco Rubio revealed in the hearing that an IP located in Russian Federation attempted to hack former members of his presidential campaign in July 2016, and as recently as Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. “These efforts are, in fact, at the heart of Russian – and previously, the Soviet Union – intelligence efforts”, said Sen. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s assertion that United States claims Russia interfered in the election are completely unfounded.Watts said he had been aware of cyber attacks for a year leading up to the US election.Former members of his campaign team were targeted shortly after he left the race and as recently as Wednesday, Rubio said. Warner and the panel’s chairman, Sen.This comes as the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee faces calls to recuse himself because of his ties to the Trump Administration.A separate investigation in the House of Representatives into Russia’s alleged role in the USA election has become mired in controversy over accusations that its Republican chairman, Trump ally Devin Nunes, is not impartial.