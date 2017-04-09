Shooting at upscale Florida mall leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.City of Miami police officers work the shooting scene at the Shops at Merrick Park on April 8, 2017 in Coral Gables, Florida.One person was killed and two were injured in a mall shooting in the USA state of Florida, media reports said on Saturday.Police said his shooting victims were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, but their conditions were not known.The newspaper said about 100 people were eating at Yard House’s outdoor patio when the shooting began.Local 10 News reports two people suffered gunshot wounds inside of an Equinox gym in the Village of Merrick Park.The gunfire sent shoppers running for cover, according to witnesses.The scene is now secure, according to the Miami Dade Police Department, but the stores at the mall will remain closed.This video shows police patrolling the area at around 1:30 pm after it was placed lockdown, and as people were being sheltered in a restaurant. Sirens blare in the background.The shooter, who killed himself after firing on two others, was identified by witnesses as Abeku Wilson, a fitness trainer at the Coral Gables gym where he carried out the shooting. General manager Tim Hartog said some patrons ran inside and hid under tables while others rushed out the back door before police ordered the restaurant and nearby shops on lockdown.