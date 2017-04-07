Showdown at hand over Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., said he was disappointed this morning that the Senate failed to pass a cloture motion to end debate and enable a vote on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to invoke the so-called nuclear option sometime early Thursday afternoon after a series of procedural stalls from Democrats. The rules change allows for a simple majority of senators to confirm Gorsuch instead of the 60 vote majority normally needed. In 2005, a bipartisan deal headed off GOP plans to remove the filibuster barrier for lower-court nominees, but in 2013 Democrats took the step, leaving the filibuster in place only for Supreme Court justices.As part of a procedural strategy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell voted with the Democrats to continue the debate, giving himself the opportunity to call for a vote to reconsider the decision to keep the debate going.Gorsuch had won a few positive endorsements from both sides of the aisle, but opponents voiced concerns about his past conservative rulings and reluctance to answer questions during his confirmation hearings.Judge Gorsuch has been designated to fill the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia.”What we are poised to do at the end of this week will have tremendous consequences and I fear that someday we will regret what we’re about to do”. “But one way or the other, we will confirm Judge Gorsuch”, said Senator John Cornyn, another top Senate Republican.Democrats said they opposed Mr Gorsuch, 49, because they felt he had shown favour to corporations ahead of workers. So for the rest of this Congress, and most likely, for the rest of time, the filibuster will not be available for SCOTUS confirmation votes (or for the Executive and non-SCOTUS judicial confirmations on which Democrats “nuked” filibusters back in 2013). They have claimed that the seat is not legitimately Trump’s to fill after Republicans refused to even hold a hearing on President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, for the same seat for nearly a year. The rules change votes will be simple majority votes. Republicans defended him, accusing Democrats of trying to block Gorsuch out of frustration over Trump’s election victory.”It would be a radical move, something completely unprecedented in the history of our Senate, and out of all proportion to the eminently qualified judge who is actually before us”, he said.Democrats accuse Gorsuch of being so conservative as to be outside the judicial mainstream, favoring corporate interests over ordinary Americans in legal opinions, and displaying insufficient independence from Trump.Senators will still be able to filibuster on legislative issues. All that’s left now is Gorsuch’s confirmation vote, which is set for Friday. “The nuclear option means the end of a long history of consensus on Supreme Court nominations, it weakens the standing of the Senate as a whole”, Schumer said.