South African anti-apartheid leader Ahmed Kathrada dies, 87

Kathrada died after being admitted to hospital with blood clotting in his brain earlier in March.Internationally, Kathrada was a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, accusing Israel of reincarnating apartheid in its policies towards the Palestinians.His wish was honoured‚ said executive director of the foundation‚ Neeshan Balton. Later he was imprisoned in the Iconic Robben Island prisons for 18 years, the same jail that Mandela spent 21 years in confinement. He had spent 26 years in prison under an apartheid government, Reuters reported. In 1994 as Mandela was elected president, Kathrada was chosen as the first all-race parliament for the ANC.”Comrade Kathy was a gentle, humane and humble soul. He was a determined revolutionary who gave his entire life to the liberation struggle in our country”, said Derek Hanekom, chair of The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.Nobel Peace Prize victor Archbishop Desmond Tutu said Kathrada had helped inspire the world’s confidence in South Africa’s long battle against white-minority rule, Reuters reported. “We are deeply saddened to learn this morning of the passing on of our dear friend and founding trustee, Ahmed Kathrada”, wrote the Nelson Mandela Foundation on Twitter.He was arrested along with Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Raymond Mhlaba, Denis Goldberg, Elias Motsoaledi and Andrew Mlangeni and charged with sabotage. “He’s now comfortable”, he said, adding that the foundation would continue to keep the public updated on his condition.While remaining loyal to the liberation movement, Kathrada had been critical of the ANC’s direction in recent years.At the famous Rivonia trial, eight of the accused were sentenced to life imprisonment with hard labour on Robben Island.”Ahmed Kathrada has passed on”.While in prison, he obtained four university degrees – Bachelor’s degrees in History/Criminology and Bibliography, Honours degrees in History and African Politics from the University of South Africa.The foundation said Kathrada’s ideals were yet to be realised.The videos below take a look back at who Ahmed Kathrada was and his relationship with some of his closest comrades in the ANC, as well as his thoughts on a few pressing issues in the country. In 2008, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation was launched with the aim of deepening non-racialism. His activist career spanned 57 years.South African President Jacob Zuma has sent his condolences to Kathrada’s wife, former minister of public enterprises Barbara Hogan and Kathrada’s family.