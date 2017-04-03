Sylvester Stallone Leaves ‘Expendables’ Franchise Over Creative Concerns

Stallone has appeared in all of the Expendables movies so far, with the series – which is meant to pay homage to the bombastic action movies of the 80s and 90s -first appearing onscreen in 2010. That no longer seems to be the case.Stallone would have received up to $20 million, if he had signed up for the fourth instalment.Well, seeing The Expendables without Stallone will be something unexpected and it is yet to see what the producers will decide for this story.The Hollywood hardman hit headlines on Saturday amid rumours suggesting he had walked away from a planned The Expendables 4 after falling out over key aspects of the project with Nu Image/Millennium boss Lerner. “Right now, each one has an opinion”.’We agreed on 95% of things, but there are certain things in production we don’t agree on. “I think everyone is expecting something different and we’re going to give it to them”. “In my opinion, it’s not dead“, he went on to add.The first two films of were rated R, The Expendables 3 was rated PG-13, and it hurt the box office, collecting just $39 million domestically and $175 million internationally.A rep for Stallone confirmed the news to metro.co.uk but did not comment further.”Absolutely unequivocally yes”, he told Crave Online when asked if the lower rating was a mistake.The first film in The Expendables franchise proved to be a success at the box office, taking in $103 million domestically with another $171 million from foreign markets, but interest in the series began to wane in the USA with The Expendables 2 bringing in $85 million and The Expendables 3 collecting just $39 million at the domestic box office.