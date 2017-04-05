Tags: At 1st cab meet Adityanath waives farm loans

The fine print was in BJP manifesto where they specified loan waiver would be only for small and marginal farmers.Advertisement

This is a positive initiative but it is just the half-truth. “There is no official information on the farm loan decision yet”.

The Cabinet made a decision to set up 7,000 wheat purchase centres and added a sum of Rs 10 per quintal as transportation charges, payable to farmers on the minimum support price. “They were unable to take new loans”. The government will thus borne upto Rs 36,359 crore loan.

Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to waive off farmer loans will reportedly cost the government around Rs 36,000 crore in a year.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu government to waive off loans availed by farmers from cooperative societies.

“Decisions made are laughable”. I want to request Yogi ji not to work as per his officers. His charge was supported by senior Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal.

Police will also file cases against authorities of examination centres which have been blacklisted after incidents of mass copying during the ongoing class 10 and 12 exams conducted by the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, commonly known as the UP board. “The poor farmers have been betrayed”, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

During his “Deoria to Dilli Kisan Yatra” in September, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to improve situation in the Bundelkhand region, which was battling continuous drought.

Most of the Ministers including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Surya Prakash Shahi, Rajesh Agrawal, Srikant Sharma, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Brajesh Pathak were present in the first cabinet meeting of BJP government.

He told a news conference that Rs 5,630 crore worth of loans of seven lakh farmers in the state that had been categorised as NPA (non-performing assets) had also been waived. The state government has directed the officials to blacklist centres where mass copying takes place and register FIRs in this regard.

Advertisement

“All the district Magistrates (DMs) have been instructed to purchase more where there is more produce”, Sharma said.