Trump tells newspaper Obama aide might have broken the law

President Trump says that President Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice may have committed a crime by unmasking names of Trump associates in USA intelligence reports collected by intelligence agencies. “The allegations that somehow Obama administration officials utilized intelligence for political purposes are absolutely false”, Rice said, explaining that it is necessary to do her job in case there are foreign countries trying to manipulate the USA political process.It’s not illegal to unmask the names of Americans caught up incidentally in surveillance. This is referred to as “incidental collection”, meaning the American was not the target of the US intelligence surveillance.Axelrod said he believes Trump’s meeting on Thursday with China’s President could also be the reason that chief strategist Steve Bannon was removed from the National Security Council. Because they’re USA citizens, there names are typically edited out. Sometimes, American citizens are at the other end of these communications. But looking at the PBS interview in its full context, it’s not 100 percent clear that Rice made an intentionally false statement, though she might have omitted relevant (and potentially classified) information. Sometimes the targets describe previous conversations or interactions with US citizens. But there are some likely explanations for why Rice would have been briefed on intelligence involving the incoming administration.If so, then she may have violated USA law. A congressional aide said there were more than a dozen people on the list.During routine surveillance of foreign targets, names of Americans will occasionally come up in conversations. If Susan Rice was unmasking Americans, it was not to fulfill an intelligence need based on American interests; it was to fulfill a political desire based on Democratic-party interests. The protocol, when that happens, is for the names of the individuals recorded but not under investigation to be blacked out from the intelligence reports, their names changed to “Person A”, “Person B”, etc.A source also told ABC News that on one occasion Rice requested the unmasking of Trump transition officials in a foreign intelligence report that had nothing to do with Russian Federation.How does this pertain to Rice?The intelligence agencies decide whether to grant the requests, which are tracked and archived.Rice defended herself in an interview on MSNBC on Tuesday, saying she did nothing inappropriate in requesting the information for national security purposes and did not leak the names.Former federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy says it is highly unusual for anyone in a political position to request the “unmasking” of US citizens – and it’s vital for congressional investigators to determine the full scope of the federal government’s incidental surveillance of Donald Trump and his associates during the campaign and the presidential transition.No, and Trump provided none.In mid-March, House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes abruptly announced he had seen “troubling” information about spy agencies widely spreading the identities of Trump associates. Nunes has since said he was unsure whether associates of Trump participated in the intercepted communications or whether those persons were simply mentioned or referred to by others.Trump on Wednesday continued to stand by his wiretapping allegation, which has no discernible basis in fact.Trump has sought to dismiss the story as “fake” and has countered with his own allegations of politically motivated spying by the Obama administration.At this point, Susan Rice must testify under oath in front of Congress to explain her actions.”Any information that will help find the wide extent on the unmasking and surveillance is purposely not being provided”, the source said.