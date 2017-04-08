Trump, Xi meet again – in shadow of missile strikes on Syria

State-run China Global Television Network said Trump informed Xi during their meeting in Mar-a-Lago in Florida. “I think truly progress has been made”, and an “outstanding” relationship had developed between him and Mr. Xi, said Mr. Trump.He did not elaborate on the progress or the problems. The timing of Thursday’s attack on Syria, during Trump’s meeting with Xi, will probably give weight to Washington’s threats to deal with North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs unilaterally if necessary.Xi said the delegations covered important topics and have established a good friendship and working relationship.Earlier this week, a senior White House official said during a briefing to preview the summit that how to deal with North Korea is a “test of the relationship” between the USA and China. Their first-night summit dinner wrapped up shortly before the US announced the missile barrage on an air base in Syria in retaliation against Syrian President Bashar Assad for a chemical weapons attack against civilians caught up in his country’s long civil war.China has sided with Russian Federation at the United Nations in opposing condemnation of Mr Assad’s government but has not become directly involved in the conflict.The U.S. had initially focused on diplomatic efforts after the chemical attack, and had pressed the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution drafted with Britain and France that would have condemned Syria’s suspected use of chemical weapons. The Kremlin later moved to diminish the attack, saying that just 23 of 59 cruise missiles reached the air base, destroying six Syrian jets but leaving the runway intact.Zhang Baohui, a professor of political science at Hong Kong’s Lingnan University, said the big issue was whether the Syria strike would affect China’s bargaining position on North Korea. He said that the White House would like to press Beijing to “find ways to exercise influence on North Korea’s actions to dismantle their nuclear weapons and their missile technology program”, the Washington Post reported.Maj. Jamil al-Saleh, a U.S-backed rebel commander based in the area where the US attack took place, told The Associated Press he hoped the strike would be a “turning point” in the six-year-old war, which has killed an estimated 400,000 people. Trump could be seen chatting and gesturing to Xi, who did the same.The official’s comments came as Trump prepared for his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Florida, a summit fraught with trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.In another boost to his stature, the summit in the sun was held against the backdrop of the USA leader’s own lavish Mar-a-Lago golf resort+, which Trump styles as the “Winter White House”.But Willy Lam, a professor at the Centre for China Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said Beijing wasn’t a major player and the conflict hadn’t been expected to top the agenda during discussions between Xi and Trump.The Republican president, who took office on Jan 20, tweeted last week that the United States could no longer tolerate massive trade deficits and job losses and that his meeting with Xi “will be a very hard one”.He also last week signed a pair of executive orders focused on reducing the USA trade deficit, an apparent shot at China, which accounted for the vast bulk – $347 billion – of last year’s $502 billion trade deficit.Speaking to reporters while traveling to Florida, Trump suggested a link between “terrible” trade agreements the USA has made with China and Pyongyang’s provocations. While there was a minor improvement in the relation between the two countries, there were strong disagreements on issues like human rights and maritime security.Xinhua said Friday that during their meeting Trump had accepted an invitation to visit China.