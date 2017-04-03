Two dead, tens of thousands stranded by Australia floods

Despite the focus turning to southeast Queensland and northern NSW following the tropical cyclone, Ms Palaszczuk on Friday insisted isolated north Queensland communities had not been forgotten.As of 18:00 local time, 31 March, there were 9 rivers or creeks under major flood warnings in Queensland, including the Logan and Albert Rivers, as well as the Bremer, Connors, Isaac, Mackenzie and Fitzroy Rivers.Flood sirens sounded in several towns, prompting stranded residents to climb onto roofs of flooded homes to await rescue.Police say they recovered the bodies of two women from floodwaters late on Friday.Debbie was downgraded to a tropical low as it tracked south-east, but continued to pack damaging gusts and dump huge amounts of rain all the way down the east coast to New South Wales state, south of Queensland, and Sydney.”We actually operated yesterday so we’re still getting inquiries, but there’s no water, no power – they’re saying it could be up to a week or ten days so we’re doing the best we can”.’We are trying to get in there as quickly as possible. Moreover, economists believe that the Australian economy of A$1.7 trillion (S$1.8 trillion) will be hard hit and slow growth to under 2 per cent in the first quarter.In the Bowen Basin, the world’s single largest source of coal used to make steel, Glencore (GLEN.L) said its mines were not damaged by the storm but restarting production depended on railways reopening. BHP (BHP.AX), (BLT.L) was still assessing the extent of any disruption to shipments.Queensland’s top insurers, Suncorp Group and RACQ, said it was too early to put a dollar figure on the damage.At least three lives have been lost in the floods and there are fears for other people still missing.”It is the worst I have ever seen I have to admit”.Evacuation Orders have also been issued by city of Gold Coast authorities for residents in Alberton, Stapylton, Woongoolba, Gilberton and Steiglitz, while levels of the Albert River remain extremely high.”There’s not a lot we can do about it, you can’t change mother nature’s mind, you just do your thing, wait till it goes down and clean it up”, said Lennon Bartlett as he paddled his dad’s rowboat down a street in Lismore.