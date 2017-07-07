US, Russia clash at United Nations over approach to North Korea threat

The United States vowed Wednesday to use military force to defend the country and its allies against a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile if necessary, but said it prefers to use its clout in global trade to address the growing threat.Advertisement

Until recently, American officials had been describing China as a partner in their strategy to prevent North Korea from developing the ability to strike the US mainland with nuclear weapons. Pappalardo described the most recent test as an old missile with a second stage “grafted” to it to extend the range. Trump recently devoted a week to USA energy production. The real game-changer would come when the missile is considered operational under any conditions-in other words, when it is credible for use as a weapon. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, instructs the Missile Defense Agency to expand the number of interceptors from 44 to 58.

Some two dozen trucks awaited clearance to enter the border city of Dandong, through which 70 percent of North Korea’s trade passes, a day after Pyongyang successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday. When it comes to trade, he has a point.

According to defense officials of Japan and South Korea, the latest launch used a lofted trajectory capable of firing missiles higher than ordinary trajectories, sending the missile to an altitude of more than 2,500 kilometers.

The spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said Wednesday the missile was sacked from a mobile launcher at an aircraft plant about 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital. “This was very clearly an ICBM”.

“It is a dark day because yesterday’s actions by North Korea made the world a more risky place”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un reportedly oversaw the launch and said the projectile was “as handsome as a good-looking boy”.

“All parties must work to reopen communications channels, particularly military to military, to lower the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding”, he said. “This is an aggressive research and development program on their part”. North Korea needs to give a full account of what happened.

A USA defense official said that the latest military assessment suggests the new North Korean missile has a theoretical range of about 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles), if the missile was shot at a more standard trajectory than Tuesday’s test.

The Pentagon’s combat testing office said the May 30 test was the most realistic to date. That’s something that Trump – and US leaders before him – have demanded of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies.

In fact, says Tom Collina, director of policy at Ploughshares Fund, a global security group in Washington, there is good reason to believe North Korea will be deterred from using its nuclear weapons out of fear of an overwhelming US response. Duma told Mattis the ground-based system now has demonstrated the capability to defend the homeland from a small number of ICBMs when the USA “employs its full sensors/command and control”.

In response to Tuesday’s launch, USA and South Korean soldiers fired “deep strike” precision missiles into South Korean territorial waters.

Haley said “the world is on notice” at a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea’s first ICBM launch, calling for an “escalated diplomatic and economic response” and warning countries not to water down resolutions against Pyongyang.

World leaders are growing increasingly concerned about the country’s provocative missile tests, but the U.S. president had hoped China would be able to rein-in its controversial neighbour. He asserted today that “trade between China and North Korea grew nearly 40% in the first quarter”.

“We really need to focus on the players in China, Chinese banks. the people that are aiding and abetting the money laundering”, said Kazianis, who also advocates stepping up cybersecurity operations against Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear programs. “That discussion is off the table”, said Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA North Korea analyst, on CNN on Wednesday. China bought more iron ore but suspended purchases of coal, a key North Korean revenue source.

In all, six sets of sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since it first tested an atomic device in 2006, to deny Kim the hard currency needed to fund his military programs.

Beijing insists it has made “relentless efforts” over the issue – but its worst-case scenario is a collapse of the regime in Pyongyang, which could see an influx of refugees from the impoverished neighbour, and worse yet, USA troops stationed on its border in a united Korea.